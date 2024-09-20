iifl-logo-icon 1
Geojit Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

Geojit Fin. Ser. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 20249 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 17.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 20241 Oct 2024
Board has approved the following in relation to the Rights Issue: a) Record Date: October 7, 2024; b) Last Date for credit of the Rights Entitlements: October 14, 2024; c) Issue Opening Date: October 15, 2024; d) Last Date for On Market Renunciation of the Rights Entitlements: October 17, 2024; e) Issue Closing Date: October 23, 2024; f) Finalization of Basis of Allotment (on or about): November 4, 2024; g) Date of Allotment (on or about): November 5, 2024; h) Date of credit (on or about): November 8, 2024; and i) Date of listing (on or about): November 11, 2024 j) Designated Stock Exchange: National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Board Meeting19 Sep 202416 Sep 2024
Geojit Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the terms and conditions such as the issue price rights entitlement ratio and other related matters by the Rights Issue Committee Outcome of the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee (Committee) of Geojit Financial Services Limited (Company) held on 19.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Geojit Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 and fund raising. Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
Geojit Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31.03.2024. Audited Results & Final Dividend (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) Geojit Financial Services Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30 Apr 2024 for Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Geojit Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Please find enclosed the Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.01.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

Geojit Fin. Ser.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

