|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|12 Jul 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 12th July, 2024. The Company has fixed Monday, July 01, 2024 as Record Date in relation to the Annual General Meeting and Final Dividend. Please find the enclosed proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 12-07-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.07.2024)
