To the Members of Geojit Financial Services Limited

Report o n the Audit o f the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Geojit F inancial Services Limited (the “Company”) which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, c hanges in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We c onducted our audit in accordance with the

Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Independent Auditors Report (contd..) Key Audit Matters (contd..)

Information Technology

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit IT systems and controls Our audit procedures to assess the IT systems and The Companys key financial accounting and reporting controls included the following: processes are dependent on the automated controls in Testing the design of General IT Controls (GITCs) for information systems, such that there exists a risk that the audit period which included controls over access gaps in the IT control environment could impact the to program and data, program c hanges, computer financial accounting and reporting significantly. operations over financial accounting and reporting We have focused on user access management, change systems and related IT systems (referred to as ‘in- management, computer operations and s y stem scope systems). application controls over key financial accounting and Testing the operating effectiveness of GITCs for the reporting systems. audit period over the in-scope systems as follows: User access creation, modification, and revocation process User access review Privileged User Access Management Password policies Application change management procedures and Computer operations process Understanding IT application controls for the audit period for significant accounts, reports, and system processing for significant accounts determined by us during our risk assessment. We have tested the controls to determine that these controls remained unchanged during the audit period and incase of changes, whether c hanges followed the standard change management process. Understanding IT infrastructure records for the in-scope systems - i.e., operating systems and databases. Based on procedures performed above, wherever required, we extended our audit procedures over other IT application c ontrols, manual approval processes, tests on i dentified key changes and additional substantive testing.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report and Corporate Governance report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the remaining s ections of the Annual report, which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Other Information (contd..)

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other sections of Annual report (other than those mentioned above) if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to c ommunicate the matter to those c harged with governance and take necessary actions as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements and Board o f Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the

Act. T his responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; s election and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and c ompleteness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the c ompany has adequate internal financial controls with r eference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements (contd..)

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going c oncern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, s tructure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements r epresent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a s tatement that we have c omplied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter s hould not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have s ought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The s tandalone balance s heet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other c omprehensive income), the s tandalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section

133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements (contd..)

matters c onnected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the

Note 46(a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or s hare premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified i n any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46(b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties (“Ultimate

Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 21 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of

Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the y ear for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

(i) In the absence of reporting of controls with respect to audit trail in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at s ervice organisation for accounting software used to maintain general ledger, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, we are unable to comment on whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled at the database level and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

(ii) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll and revenue processes.

Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, except for (i) above for which we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature was tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

on the Standalone Financial Statements of Geojit Financial Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) T he Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and s ituation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) T he Company has maintained proper records s howing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and

Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year.

In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of

Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) T he Company is a service company, primarily rendering s tock broking s ervices and distribution of financial products.

Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments, granted secured loans to companies, limited liability partnership and other parties.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans as below:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in ( In lakhs) nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* - - - - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others* - - 51,441.95 ** - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* - - - - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others* - - 46,755.27 -

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

** The amount represents maximum loan outstanding during the year computed at day end rests.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular except for the following cases where there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and accordingly we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest:

Name of Amount Remarks the entity ( in lakhs)* Margin 51,441.95 Schedule of Fund loan repayment of principal has >not been specified.

* The amount represents maximum loan outstanding during the year computed at day end rests.

Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in case of Margin funding loan of 51,441.95 lakhs* given to its customers, the schedule for repayment of principal and payment of interest have not been stipulated and accordingly we are unable to comment on the amount overdue for more than ninety days. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

* The amount represents maximum loan outstanding during the year computed at day end rests.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to its Promoters and related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section

2 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) or other parties either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loans to other parties:

Particula Other Parties Aggregate of loans/ advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 46,755.27 - Agreement does not specify any terms or - period of Repayment (B) Total (A+B) 46,755.27 Percentage of loans/ 100% advances in nature of loan to the total loans

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under

Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the

Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service T ax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and Income-Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Nature of the Amount Period to which the Forum where dispute is statute dues ( in lakhs) amount relates pending Income Tax Act, Income Tax 15.94 2002-03 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 1.68 2006-07 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax & 19.60 2007-08 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Penalty Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 14.18 2008-09 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax & 0.75 2009-10 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Penalty Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 0.73 2015-16 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 0.59 2016-17 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 39.08 2017-18 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, 1961 Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 0.32 2018-19 Assistant Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax, Kochi Income Tax Act, Income Tax 7.01 2010-11 Commissioner of Income-tax 1961 (Appeals) Income Tax Act, Income Tax 0.87 2011-12 Commissioner of Income-tax 1961 (Appeals) Income Tax Act, Income Tax 10.79 2016-17 Commissioner of Income-tax 1961 (Appeals) Finance Act, Service Tax & 10.95 2009-10 Customs, Excise and 1994 Penalty (0.41)* Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Finance Act, Service Tax & 8.13 2010-11 Customs, Excise and 1994 Penalty (0.54)* Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Finance Act, Service Tax & 5.10 2012-13 to 2014-15 Customs, Excise and 1994 Penalty (0.25)* Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Finance Act, Service Tax & 3.02 April 2015 to June Commissioner of Central Excise 1994 Penalty (0.20)* 2017 (Appeals), Kochi Finance Act, Service Tax & 1.76 2015-16 Customs, Excise and 1994 Penalty (0.06)* Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Finance Act, Service Tax & 55.09 2006-07 Customs, Excise and 1994 Penalty (28.18)* Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bangalore Goods and Service Goods and 304.92 July 2017 to March High Court of Kerala Tax, 2017 Service Tax 2022 Goods and Service Goods and 34.23 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Tax, 2017 Service Tax (3.11)* (Appeals), Cochin

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not s urrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associate or joint venture as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of s ecurities held in its s ubsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) T he Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower c omplaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section

177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have c onsidered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the y ear. Accordingly, c lause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence s upporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in other sections of the Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent amount to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the financial year in compliance with Section 135(6) of the said Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

on the standalone financial statements of Geojit Financial Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid s tandalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act (Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion We have audited the i nternal financial controls with r eference to financial statements of Geojit Financial Services Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company c onsidering the essential c omponents of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “Guidance Note”). Managements and Board o f Directors Responsibilities for Internal F inancial Controls The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These r esponsibilities i nclude the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if s uch c ontrols operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements i s a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that,

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements (contd..) in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements i n accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal F inancial Controls with Reference to F inancial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of c ontrols, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of c hanges in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.