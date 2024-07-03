iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel City Securities Ltd Share Price

108.88
(-5.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.51
  • Day's High115.4
  • 52 Wk High135.83
  • Prev. Close115.75
  • Day's Low108
  • 52 Wk Low 68.05
  • Turnover (lac)75.56
  • P/E11.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.5
  • EPS10.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.49
  • Div. Yield2.59
Steel City Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Steel City Securities Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Dec, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

Steel City Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Steel City Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 28.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Steel City Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.17

80.29

74.57

66.17

Net Worth

102.28

95.4

89.68

81.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-1.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.18

54.61

63.63

52.36

48.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.18

54.61

63.63

52.36

48.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.4

4.2

3.04

2.98

2.97

Steel City Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Steel City Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Godithi Satya Rama Prasad

Executive Chairman

Kamireddy Satyanarayana

Independent Director

Malla Hara Jaganndha Rao

Managing Director

Satish Kumar Arya

Independent Director

Bheri Krishna Rao

Non Executive Director

Vishnu Vandana Guruv.

Company Secretary

M Srividya

Whole-time Director

T V Srikanth

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steel City Securities Ltd

Summary

Steel City Securities Limited was incorporated at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh as Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 20, 1995 from the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad.The Company is a leading stock broker and e-governance service Company, established in 1994. It has diversified business portfolio covering Capital Market Services, E-Governance Services, Investment Advisory in the form of Mutual Fund Distribution, Bonds, IPOs & Corporate Fixed Deposits, Currency Trading, Commodity Broking, Insurance Distribution & NBFC services.The Company obtained Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in October and started equity broking at Hyderabad in 1995. It started operations at Visakhapatnam in April, 1986. In 2000, it developed in-house back office software called STEEL PACK. The Company registered in BSE Limited and started operations, as a Depository Participant of National Securities Depository Limited in 2001. In May 2002, it got registered as Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited and started operations of Futures & Options segment.Steel City Commodities Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company by way of transfer of its holding from Steel City Capital Service Private Limited and Steel City Holding Limited in year 2004. In 2008, the Company entered in Currency Derivative Market Segment with the Membership of NSE and MCX-SX. In 2010, Company became an authorized person of PF
Company FAQs

What is the Steel City Securities Ltd share price today?

The Steel City Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steel City Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel City Securities Ltd is ₹164.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steel City Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steel City Securities Ltd is 11.16 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steel City Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel City Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel City Securities Ltd is ₹68.05 and ₹135.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steel City Securities Ltd?

Steel City Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.10%, 3 Years at 23.94%, 1 Year at 59.66%, 6 Month at 27.52%, 3 Month at 24.53% and 1 Month at 0.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steel City Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steel City Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.86 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 28.80 %

