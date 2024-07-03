Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹113.51
Prev. Close₹115.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.56
Day's High₹115.4
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹135.83
52 Week's Low₹68.05
Book Value₹73.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.49
P/E11.16
EPS10.37
Divi. Yield2.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.17
80.29
74.57
66.17
Net Worth
102.28
95.4
89.68
81.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.18
54.61
63.63
52.36
48.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.18
54.61
63.63
52.36
48.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.4
4.2
3.04
2.98
2.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Godithi Satya Rama Prasad
Executive Chairman
Kamireddy Satyanarayana
Independent Director
Malla Hara Jaganndha Rao
Managing Director
Satish Kumar Arya
Independent Director
Bheri Krishna Rao
Non Executive Director
Vishnu Vandana Guruv.
Company Secretary
M Srividya
Whole-time Director
T V Srikanth
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Steel City Securities Ltd
Summary
Steel City Securities Limited was incorporated at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh as Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 20, 1995 from the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad.The Company is a leading stock broker and e-governance service Company, established in 1994. It has diversified business portfolio covering Capital Market Services, E-Governance Services, Investment Advisory in the form of Mutual Fund Distribution, Bonds, IPOs & Corporate Fixed Deposits, Currency Trading, Commodity Broking, Insurance Distribution & NBFC services.The Company obtained Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in October and started equity broking at Hyderabad in 1995. It started operations at Visakhapatnam in April, 1986. In 2000, it developed in-house back office software called STEEL PACK. The Company registered in BSE Limited and started operations, as a Depository Participant of National Securities Depository Limited in 2001. In May 2002, it got registered as Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited and started operations of Futures & Options segment.Steel City Commodities Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company by way of transfer of its holding from Steel City Capital Service Private Limited and Steel City Holding Limited in year 2004. In 2008, the Company entered in Currency Derivative Market Segment with the Membership of NSE and MCX-SX. In 2010, Company became an authorized person of PF
Read More
The Steel City Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel City Securities Ltd is ₹164.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steel City Securities Ltd is 11.16 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel City Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel City Securities Ltd is ₹68.05 and ₹135.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Steel City Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.10%, 3 Years at 23.94%, 1 Year at 59.66%, 6 Month at 27.52%, 3 Month at 24.53% and 1 Month at 0.90%.
