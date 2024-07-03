Summary

Steel City Securities Limited was incorporated at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh as Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 20, 1995 from the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad.The Company is a leading stock broker and e-governance service Company, established in 1994. It has diversified business portfolio covering Capital Market Services, E-Governance Services, Investment Advisory in the form of Mutual Fund Distribution, Bonds, IPOs & Corporate Fixed Deposits, Currency Trading, Commodity Broking, Insurance Distribution & NBFC services.The Company obtained Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in October and started equity broking at Hyderabad in 1995. It started operations at Visakhapatnam in April, 1986. In 2000, it developed in-house back office software called STEEL PACK. The Company registered in BSE Limited and started operations, as a Depository Participant of National Securities Depository Limited in 2001. In May 2002, it got registered as Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited and started operations of Futures & Options segment.Steel City Commodities Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company by way of transfer of its holding from Steel City Capital Service Private Limited and Steel City Holding Limited in year 2004. In 2008, the Company entered in Currency Derivative Market Segment with the Membership of NSE and MCX-SX. In 2010, Company became an authorized person of PF

