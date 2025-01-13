Steel City Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
87.17
80.29
74.57
66.17
Net Worth
102.28
95.4
89.68
81.28
Minority Interest
Debt
4.33
0.03
0.08
0.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
106.61
95.43
89.76
82.13
Fixed Assets
12.24
12.97
7.71
6.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.95
6.84
6.84
6.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.95
2.05
2.17
2.04
Networking Capital
21.79
-9.74
1.01
13.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
54.28
43.53
57.4
63.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.2
17.53
20
17.27
Sundry Creditors
-66.55
-51.48
-50.19
-45.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.14
-19.33
-26.2
-22.75
Cash
60.17
81.82
72.03
53.8
Total Assets
105.1
93.93
89.76
82.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.