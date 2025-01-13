iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel City Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

105.82
(-1.51%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:29:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.11

15.11

15.11

15.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

87.17

80.29

74.57

66.17

Net Worth

102.28

95.4

89.68

81.28

Minority Interest

Debt

4.33

0.03

0.08

0.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

106.61

95.43

89.76

82.13

Fixed Assets

12.24

12.97

7.71

6.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.95

6.84

6.84

6.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.95

2.05

2.17

2.04

Networking Capital

21.79

-9.74

1.01

13.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

54.28

43.53

57.4

63.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

53.2

17.53

20

17.27

Sundry Creditors

-66.55

-51.48

-50.19

-45.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.14

-19.33

-26.2

-22.75

Cash

60.17

81.82

72.03

53.8

Total Assets

105.1

93.93

89.76

82.12

