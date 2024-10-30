Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

To consider and declare 2nd Interim dividend for the Financial year 2024-25. This is to inform you that a meeting Of the Board Of Directors of the Company was held today i.e, on llth December, 2024 at the Registered Office Of the Company ancl the following is the outcome of the Board Meeting: 1. Considered and dectared 2rd Tnterim DTvidend for the finenclat Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for ever)r Equity Share of is.1b/-each. 2. Fined 21st December, 2o24 as record date to ascertain the Shareholders who are elielble for the lnterimDividend.

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

To consider dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 7 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 16, 2024.

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024