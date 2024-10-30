|Purpose
|6 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 06, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|11 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|To consider and declare 2nd Interim dividend for the Financial year 2024-25. This is to inform you that a meeting Of the Board Of Directors of the Company was held today i.e, on llth December, 2024 at the Registered Office Of the Company ancl the following is the outcome of the Board Meeting: 1. Considered and dectared 2rd Tnterim DTvidend for the finenclat Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for ever)r Equity Share of is.1b/-each. 2. Fined 21st December, 2o24 as record date to ascertain the Shareholders who are elielble for the lnterimDividend.
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|1 Jul 2024
|To consider dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and dividend Steel City Securities Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
