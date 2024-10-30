iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 06, 2025.
Board Meeting11 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
To consider and declare 2nd Interim dividend for the Financial year 2024-25. This is to inform you that a meeting Of the Board Of Directors of the Company was held today i.e, on llth December, 2024 at the Registered Office Of the Company ancl the following is the outcome of the Board Meeting: 1. Considered and dectared 2rd Tnterim DTvidend for the finenclat Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for ever)r Equity Share of is.1b/-each. 2. Fined 21st December, 2o24 as record date to ascertain the Shareholders who are elielble for the lnterimDividend.
Board Meeting30 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 30, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 28, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024, dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20241 Jul 2024
To consider dividend and other business matters Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 04, 2024.
Board Meeting16 May 20247 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and dividend Steel City Securities Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

