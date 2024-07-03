Steel City Securities Ltd Summary

Steel City Securities Limited was incorporated at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh as Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 20, 1995 from the Registrar of Companies, at Hyderabad.The Company is a leading stock broker and e-governance service Company, established in 1994. It has diversified business portfolio covering Capital Market Services, E-Governance Services, Investment Advisory in the form of Mutual Fund Distribution, Bonds, IPOs & Corporate Fixed Deposits, Currency Trading, Commodity Broking, Insurance Distribution & NBFC services.The Company obtained Membership of National Stock Exchange of India Limited in October and started equity broking at Hyderabad in 1995. It started operations at Visakhapatnam in April, 1986. In 2000, it developed in-house back office software called STEEL PACK. The Company registered in BSE Limited and started operations, as a Depository Participant of National Securities Depository Limited in 2001. In May 2002, it got registered as Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (India) Limited and started operations of Futures & Options segment.Steel City Commodities Private Limited became subsidiary of the Company by way of transfer of its holding from Steel City Capital Service Private Limited and Steel City Holding Limited in year 2004. In 2008, the Company entered in Currency Derivative Market Segment with the Membership of NSE and MCX-SX. In 2010, Company became an authorized person of PFRDA to promote NPS (National Pension Scheme). In 2013, it became Member of MCX Stock Exchange for Equity and Derivative Segment. It began Insurance Regulatory Operations as well. In 2014, Company was appointed as TIN-FC for NSDL e- Governance. In 2016, it was appointed Enrollment Agency for Aadhaar. At present, Company is having memberships in national level Exchanges of NSE, BSE, MCX, NCDEX and MCX-SX for Stock, Derivative, Commodity and Currency segments. They are recognized as POP by PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, Govt. of India) to promote pension schemes for the well-being of Indian citizens. Apart from this, they are providing a trading platform of Capital Market, Futures & Options, Commodities and Currency Derivatives of NSE, BSE, MCX, MSE (Formerly known as MCX-SX), and NCDEX. They are also into depository participant of NDSL and CDSL having own trading clients more than 2 lac to serve more transparently in having distribution of Mutual funds and IPO.