Dividend 11 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024 1 10 Interim 2

Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for every Equity Share of is.10/-each.

Dividend 6 Aug 2024 20 Sep 2024 - 1 10 Final

Recommended Final Dividend @10% i.e., Re.1.00/-for every Equity Share of Rs.10/-for the F.Y.2023-24 to be paid out of the profits of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Dividend 10 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024 1 10 Interim

Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.

Dividend 5 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 1 10 Interim 2