|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|21 Dec 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for every Equity Share of is.10/-each.
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend @10% i.e., Re.1.00/-for every Equity Share of Rs.10/-for the F.Y.2023-24 to be paid out of the profits of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
|Dividend
|10 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|1
|10
|Interim
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|1
|10
|Interim 2
|Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.