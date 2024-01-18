iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel City Securities Ltd Dividend

104.69
(-2.88%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:44:54 PM

Steel City Sec. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 Dec 202420 Dec 202421 Dec 2024110Interim 2
Considered and declared 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial Year 2024-25 @ 10% i.e., Re. 1/-for every Equity Share of is.10/-each.
Dividend6 Aug 202420 Sep 2024-110Final
Recommended Final Dividend @10% i.e., Re.1.00/-for every Equity Share of Rs.10/-for the F.Y.2023-24 to be paid out of the profits of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Dividend10 Jul 202423 Jul 202423 Jul 2024110Interim
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 10, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.
Dividend5 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 2024110Interim 2
Steel City Securities Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 05, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 1 per equity share.

