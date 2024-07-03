Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹46.01
Prev. Close₹46.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.06
Day's High₹47.96
Day's Low₹44.9
52 Week's High₹67.75
52 Week's Low₹34.2
Book Value₹19.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.33
P/E20.15
EPS2.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.7
48.03
42.28
34.23
Net Worth
63.7
55.03
49.28
41.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.61
1.34
5.48
-3.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
48.25
29.29
29.28
18.07
10.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.25
29.29
29.28
18.07
10.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.13
0.14
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Shiv Narayan Daga
Director
Chandra Mohan Bahety
Director
Brajesh Sadani
Director
Sachin Rathi
Director
Shikha Mundra
Independent Director
Milap Chand Bothra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Sharma
Additional Director
Himanshu Malhotra
Additional Director
Harak Chand Sogani
Reports by DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd
Summary
DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited was established on February 28, 1992. The Company was listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Public Issue of the Company in 1995 was oversubscribed by fifteen times. The Companys present business operations are Stock Broking and Depository Participant services of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), which forms part of financial services. It trade in shares and securities. It is active in both Primary Market (engaged in mobilizing resources through IPOs/Mutual Funds/Bonds etc.) and in Secondary Market operations. It also provide various investment and trading solutions. The Company is a SEBI approved Depository Participant of CDSL. The Company is a Member Capital, F&O and Currency Derivative segments of NSE, Member of Capital and Currency Derivative segments of BSE, Currency Derivative of MCX-SX and Distributor of Mutual Funds.The Company enjoys the honor of serving a large number of valued customers to their satisfaction. The Corporate Office and the Branch offices are very well equipped with the necessary infrastructure and modern Systems/Equipments enabling the customers to operate efficiently.Apart from these, the Company has major assets that includes Goodwill earned by performance as a leading player in the market scenario and a team of well-qualified and experienced professionals such as Ex-Bankers/CA/CS/MBA/Legal consultants, MarketingExecutives etc., offering efficient execution backed by in-depth research, kn
Read More
The DB International Stock Brokers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹157.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is 20.15 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DB International Stock Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹67.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DB International Stock Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at 9.82%, 1 Year at 33.38%, 6 Month at -3.14%, 3 Month at 0.34% and 1 Month at -0.34%.
