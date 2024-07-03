Summary

DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited was established on February 28, 1992. The Company was listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Public Issue of the Company in 1995 was oversubscribed by fifteen times. The Companys present business operations are Stock Broking and Depository Participant services of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), which forms part of financial services. It trade in shares and securities. It is active in both Primary Market (engaged in mobilizing resources through IPOs/Mutual Funds/Bonds etc.) and in Secondary Market operations. It also provide various investment and trading solutions. The Company is a SEBI approved Depository Participant of CDSL. The Company is a Member Capital, F&O and Currency Derivative segments of NSE, Member of Capital and Currency Derivative segments of BSE, Currency Derivative of MCX-SX and Distributor of Mutual Funds.The Company enjoys the honor of serving a large number of valued customers to their satisfaction. The Corporate Office and the Branch offices are very well equipped with the necessary infrastructure and modern Systems/Equipments enabling the customers to operate efficiently.Apart from these, the Company has major assets that includes Goodwill earned by performance as a leading player in the market scenario and a team of well-qualified and experienced professionals such as Ex-Bankers/CA/CS/MBA/Legal consultants, MarketingExecutives etc., offering efficient execution backed by in-depth research, kn

Read More