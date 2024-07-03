iifl-logo-icon 1
DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Share Price

44.95
(-3.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.01
  • Day's High47.96
  • 52 Wk High67.75
  • Prev. Close46.55
  • Day's Low44.9
  • 52 Wk Low 34.2
  • Turnover (lac)10.06
  • P/E20.15
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value19.07
  • EPS2.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

46.01

Prev. Close

46.55

Turnover(Lac.)

10.06

Day's High

47.96

Day's Low

44.9

52 Week's High

67.75

52 Week's Low

34.2

Book Value

19.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.33

P/E

20.15

EPS

2.31

Divi. Yield

0

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.17%

Non-Promoter- 63.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.7

48.03

42.28

34.23

Net Worth

63.7

55.03

49.28

41.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.61

1.34

5.48

-3.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

48.25

29.29

29.28

18.07

10.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.25

29.29

29.28

18.07

10.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.13

0.14

0.01

0.02

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Shiv Narayan Daga

Director

Chandra Mohan Bahety

Director

Brajesh Sadani

Director

Sachin Rathi

Director

Shikha Mundra

Independent Director

Milap Chand Bothra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Sharma

Additional Director

Himanshu Malhotra

Additional Director

Harak Chand Sogani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

Summary

DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited was established on February 28, 1992. The Company was listed on The Bombay Stock Exchange and the Public Issue of the Company in 1995 was oversubscribed by fifteen times. The Companys present business operations are Stock Broking and Depository Participant services of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), which forms part of financial services. It trade in shares and securities. It is active in both Primary Market (engaged in mobilizing resources through IPOs/Mutual Funds/Bonds etc.) and in Secondary Market operations. It also provide various investment and trading solutions. The Company is a SEBI approved Depository Participant of CDSL. The Company is a Member Capital, F&O and Currency Derivative segments of NSE, Member of Capital and Currency Derivative segments of BSE, Currency Derivative of MCX-SX and Distributor of Mutual Funds.The Company enjoys the honor of serving a large number of valued customers to their satisfaction. The Corporate Office and the Branch offices are very well equipped with the necessary infrastructure and modern Systems/Equipments enabling the customers to operate efficiently.Apart from these, the Company has major assets that includes Goodwill earned by performance as a leading player in the market scenario and a team of well-qualified and experienced professionals such as Ex-Bankers/CA/CS/MBA/Legal consultants, MarketingExecutives etc., offering efficient execution backed by in-depth research, kn
Company FAQs

What is the DB International Stock Brokers Ltd share price today?

The DB International Stock Brokers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹44.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹157.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is 20.15 and 2.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DB International Stock Brokers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is ₹34.2 and ₹67.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd?

DB International Stock Brokers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.94%, 3 Years at 9.82%, 1 Year at 33.38%, 6 Month at -3.14%, 3 Month at 0.34% and 1 Month at -0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DB International Stock Brokers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.82 %

