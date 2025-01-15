|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2024 alongwith some ancilliary and any other matters.
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on 30th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited (standalone & consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th July, 2024 Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for amendment to MOA & AOA of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and any other matters. Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th April 2024 Please find enclosed disclosure pertaining to reappointment of Secretarial Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|DB (INTERNATIONAL) STOCK BROKERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve DB (International) Stock Brokers Limited has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 at 03:30 P.M to consider the Un-audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company alongwith the Limited Review Report and any other Business matters. Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 to approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Please find enclosed Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 approved by the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
