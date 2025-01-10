iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Balance Sheet

44.74
(0.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7

7

7

7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.7

48.03

42.28

34.23

Net Worth

63.7

55.03

49.28

41.23

Minority Interest

Debt

2.88

5.79

0.51

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.57

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

67.15

60.84

49.79

41.23

Fixed Assets

5.29

4.79

1.07

0.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.4

2.92

11.34

2.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.71

0

0.03

0.79

Networking Capital

-53.03

-34.65

-20.58

-10.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.44

1.7

1.64

1.43

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.77

4.37

21.32

6.69

Sundry Creditors

-57.31

-40.55

-43.39

-16.97

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.93

-0.17

-0.14

-1.69

Cash

112.77

87.79

57.93

48.08

Total Assets

67.14

60.85

49.79

41.25

DB Intl.Stock : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.