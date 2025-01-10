DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7
7
7
7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.7
48.03
42.28
34.23
Net Worth
63.7
55.03
49.28
41.23
Minority Interest
Debt
2.88
5.79
0.51
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.57
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
67.15
60.84
49.79
41.23
Fixed Assets
5.29
4.79
1.07
0.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.4
2.92
11.34
2.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
0
0.03
0.79
Networking Capital
-53.03
-34.65
-20.58
-10.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.44
1.7
1.64
1.43
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.77
4.37
21.32
6.69
Sundry Creditors
-57.31
-40.55
-43.39
-16.97
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.93
-0.17
-0.14
-1.69
Cash
112.77
87.79
57.93
48.08
Total Assets
67.14
60.85
49.79
41.25
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.