DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.61
1.34
5.48
-3.74
Other operating items
Operating
0.61
1.34
5.48
-3.74
Capital expenditure
0.65
-2.65
3.37
-1.24
Free cash flow
1.26
-1.3
8.85
-4.98
Equity raised
68.15
68.29
68.13
67.25
Investing
-0.2
0.41
1.25
0
Financing
-0.09
0.09
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
69.13
67.48
78.23
62.27
