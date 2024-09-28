|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors considered and approved the Directors Report and the Notice for convening Annual General Meeting of the Company proposed to be held on 27 September, 2024 at Unit No. 210/211/211A at 2T Floor Dalal Street Commercial Cooperative Society Ltd, Block No. 53, Zone 5, Gift City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat-382355. Scrutinizers Report of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
