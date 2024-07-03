Summary

Monarch Networth Capital Limited (MNCL) was originally formed under the name of Networth Finance Limited on 2nd December, 1993. Thereafter, it was changed to Networth Stock Broking Limited w.e.f. 30 September, 1997 and to Monarch Networth Capital Limited w.e.f 13 October, 2015. Vaibhav J. Shah is the founder Promoter of Monarch Group. The Company is a strategic amalgamation of two leading financial service providers- Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking Limited. With more than 2 decades of devising and executing smart financial products and strategies, it has emerged as one of the leading and reliable financial services providers.The Company is operating through 57 branches and 958 sub-brokers. It is predominantly engaged in Share & Stock Broking, Merchant Banking, and Mutual Fund Distributor. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) BSE Ltd. (BSE), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd (MSEI) in the Capital Market and Derivatives (Futures & Options) Segment. It is also Depository Participant with Central Depository Services India (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (India) Limited (NSDL) and also registered in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category 1 Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. The Company has emerged as a leading provider of financial services and information provider primarily to Institutional and Retail clients in India for more than a decade.The companys main area of operations are dea

