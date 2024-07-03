iifl-logo-icon 1
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Share Price

437.7
(-6.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:56 PM

  • Open473.2
  • Day's High473.2
  • 52 Wk High499
  • Prev. Close466.25
  • Day's Low434.65
  • 52 Wk Low 222.23
  • Turnover (lac)724.75
  • P/E24.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value89.68
  • EPS18.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,434.24
  • Div. Yield0.09
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

473.2

Prev. Close

466.25

Turnover(Lac.)

724.75

Day's High

473.2

Day's Low

434.65

52 Week's High

499

52 Week's Low

222.23

Book Value

89.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,434.24

P/E

24.98

EPS

18.7

Divi. Yield

0.09

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

28 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:27 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.78%

Non-Promoter- 2.91%

Institutions: 2.91%

Non-Institutions: 44.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.87

33.87

36.43

31.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

289.7

172.23

123.94

74.52

Net Worth

323.57

206.1

160.37

105.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

143.45

-89.51

-10.51

-12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

277.69

155.92

144.48

102.32

64.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

277.69

155.92

144.48

102.32

64.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.31

6.09

10.15

0.77

5.55

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Manju S Bafna

Managing Director

Vaibhav Shah

Whole Time Director

Ashok D Bafna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chetan Bohra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satish Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Avni Chouhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh Tanwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

Summary

Monarch Networth Capital Limited (MNCL) was originally formed under the name of Networth Finance Limited on 2nd December, 1993. Thereafter, it was changed to Networth Stock Broking Limited w.e.f. 30 September, 1997 and to Monarch Networth Capital Limited w.e.f 13 October, 2015. Vaibhav J. Shah is the founder Promoter of Monarch Group. The Company is a strategic amalgamation of two leading financial service providers- Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking Limited. With more than 2 decades of devising and executing smart financial products and strategies, it has emerged as one of the leading and reliable financial services providers.The Company is operating through 57 branches and 958 sub-brokers. It is predominantly engaged in Share & Stock Broking, Merchant Banking, and Mutual Fund Distributor. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) BSE Ltd. (BSE), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd (MSEI) in the Capital Market and Derivatives (Futures & Options) Segment. It is also Depository Participant with Central Depository Services India (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (India) Limited (NSDL) and also registered in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category 1 Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. The Company has emerged as a leading provider of financial services and information provider primarily to Institutional and Retail clients in India for more than a decade.The companys main area of operations are dea
Company FAQs

What is the Monarch Networth Capital Ltd share price today?

The Monarch Networth Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹437.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is ₹3434.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is 24.98 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monarch Networth Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is ₹222.23 and ₹499 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd?

Monarch Networth Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 80.88%, 1 Year at 105.55%, 6 Month at 81.33%, 3 Month at 21.94% and 1 Month at 9.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.79 %
Institutions - 2.51 %
Public - 44.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Monarch Networth Capital Ltd

