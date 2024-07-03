Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹473.2
Prev. Close₹466.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹724.75
Day's High₹473.2
Day's Low₹434.65
52 Week's High₹499
52 Week's Low₹222.23
Book Value₹89.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,434.24
P/E24.98
EPS18.7
Divi. Yield0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.87
33.87
36.43
31.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.7
172.23
123.94
74.52
Net Worth
323.57
206.1
160.37
105.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
143.45
-89.51
-10.51
-12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
277.69
155.92
144.48
102.32
64.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
277.69
155.92
144.48
102.32
64.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.31
6.09
10.15
0.77
5.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Manju S Bafna
Managing Director
Vaibhav Shah
Whole Time Director
Ashok D Bafna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetan Bohra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satish Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Avni Chouhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh Tanwar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Monarch Networth Capital Ltd
Summary
Monarch Networth Capital Limited (MNCL) was originally formed under the name of Networth Finance Limited on 2nd December, 1993. Thereafter, it was changed to Networth Stock Broking Limited w.e.f. 30 September, 1997 and to Monarch Networth Capital Limited w.e.f 13 October, 2015. Vaibhav J. Shah is the founder Promoter of Monarch Group. The Company is a strategic amalgamation of two leading financial service providers- Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking Limited. With more than 2 decades of devising and executing smart financial products and strategies, it has emerged as one of the leading and reliable financial services providers.The Company is operating through 57 branches and 958 sub-brokers. It is predominantly engaged in Share & Stock Broking, Merchant Banking, and Mutual Fund Distributor. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) BSE Ltd. (BSE), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd (MSEI) in the Capital Market and Derivatives (Futures & Options) Segment. It is also Depository Participant with Central Depository Services India (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (India) Limited (NSDL) and also registered in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category 1 Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. The Company has emerged as a leading provider of financial services and information provider primarily to Institutional and Retail clients in India for more than a decade.The companys main area of operations are dea
Read More
The Monarch Networth Capital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹437.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is ₹3434.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is 24.98 and 5.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Monarch Networth Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Monarch Networth Capital Ltd is ₹222.23 and ₹499 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 80.88%, 1 Year at 105.55%, 6 Month at 81.33%, 3 Month at 21.94% and 1 Month at 9.84%.
