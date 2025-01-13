Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.87
33.87
36.43
31.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
289.7
172.23
123.94
74.52
Net Worth
323.57
206.1
160.37
105.57
Minority Interest
Debt
131.74
0.91
15.09
1.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.09
0.23
0.04
Total Liabilities
455.33
207.1
175.69
107.24
Fixed Assets
12.41
8
5.07
4.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.49
36.31
26.98
23.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.09
1.19
1.41
1.71
Networking Capital
-43.9
-208.64
-354.49
-225.03
Inventories
5.54
12.84
10.43
2.7
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
80.11
42.32
41.45
28.04
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
219.38
118.92
54.91
40.81
Sundry Creditors
-293.26
-324.77
-412.81
-276.8
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-55.67
-57.95
-48.46
-19.78
Cash
453.23
370.26
496.73
302.45
Total Assets
455.32
207.12
175.7
107.22
