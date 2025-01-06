iifl-logo-icon 1
Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

431.9
(-7.37%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

143.45

-89.51

-10.51

-12

Other operating items

Operating

143.45

-89.51

-10.51

-12

Capital expenditure

1.95

2.37

1.23

-22

Free cash flow

145.4

-87.14

-9.28

-34

Equity raised

127.26

92.11

66.95

52.62

Investing

6.37

5.04

-3.37

-0.1

Financing

-7.23

13.83

4.66

17.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

271.8

23.84

58.96

36.01

