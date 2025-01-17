Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
795.75
|23.89
|47,909.33
|591.49
|0.44
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
813.85
|13.01
|26,735.38
|528.25
|3.51
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,454.5
|16.21
|22,404.3
|301.03
|1.3
|1,245.99
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
6,055.45
|51
|21,718.83
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.85
|81.97
|11,540.46
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.