Monarch Networth Capital Ltd Summary

Monarch Networth Capital Limited (MNCL) was originally formed under the name of Networth Finance Limited on 2nd December, 1993. Thereafter, it was changed to Networth Stock Broking Limited w.e.f. 30 September, 1997 and to Monarch Networth Capital Limited w.e.f 13 October, 2015. Vaibhav J. Shah is the founder Promoter of Monarch Group. The Company is a strategic amalgamation of two leading financial service providers- Monarch Group of Companies and Networth Stock Broking Limited. With more than 2 decades of devising and executing smart financial products and strategies, it has emerged as one of the leading and reliable financial services providers.The Company is operating through 57 branches and 958 sub-brokers. It is predominantly engaged in Share & Stock Broking, Merchant Banking, and Mutual Fund Distributor. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) BSE Ltd. (BSE), Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd (MSEI) in the Capital Market and Derivatives (Futures & Options) Segment. It is also Depository Participant with Central Depository Services India (CDSL) and National Securities Depository (India) Limited (NSDL) and also registered in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category 1 Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. The Company has emerged as a leading provider of financial services and information provider primarily to Institutional and Retail clients in India for more than a decade.The companys main area of operations are dealing in shares and rendering corporate advisory services. It has commenced operations on the National Stock Exchange. It has obtained dealership on the OTCEI. NFL has started rendering corporate advisory services and consultancy services to NRIs/OCBs and other foreign investors. It has also started developing specialised software on Indian capital markets for its clientele.In 1995-96, the company was approved by SEBI as a category-I merchant banker. It came out with a rights issue in the ratio of 1:2 at par to meet working capital requirements. As per the Scheme of Amalgamation, Monarch Research and Brokerage Private Limited (MRBPL) and Monarch Project and Fimarkets Limited (MPFL) got amalgamated with the Company as a going concern and resulting to the said Scheme, all assets and liabilities of the Monarch Research and Brokerage Private Limited and Monarch Project and Fimarkets Limited were transferred to and vested in the Company from 1st April, 2010 and accordingly, the Scheme became effective from 15th October, 2014.The company incorporated a new subsidiary company Monarch Networth Capital IFSC Private Limited on 14th March, 2017. The Company established the business of Portfolio Management Services in 2022. The AIF business launched second long only equityscheme named MNCL Capital Compounder Fund - I with an AUM of Rs 252 Crore in August 2022.In 2023-24, the Company sold ts entire stake aggregating 100% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital in Monarch Networth MoneyChanger Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Company to Premjayanti Enterprises Private Limited. Following the completion ofaforesaid sale, Monarch Networth Money Changer Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company and consequently that of the Company. Similarly, Company sold its entire stake aggregating 45.32% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital in Networth Financial Services Limited, an associate of the Company to Premjayanti Enterprises Private Limited. Following the completion of aforesaid sale, Networth Financial Services Limited ceased to be an associate of the Company and consequently that of the Company.