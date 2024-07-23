Final Dividend of 10% (i.e., Rs. 1 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM. Please find attached intimation of Record Date for payment of final dividend on Equity Shares for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, August 2, 2024, as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)