Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Monarch Networth Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024, for approval of Unaudited Financial Statement for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and change in registrar and share transfer agent. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today approved the allotment of 3,92,30,469 bonus equity shares to the eligible shareholders whose names appeared in the Register of Member/Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by Company / Depositories as on September 13, 2024 i.e., record date. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting today i.e., September 16, 2024 appointed Mr. Govinda Meghani as the the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. August 28, 2024 have considered and approved the allotment of 53,60951 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 560/- each in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 and the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

Monarch Networth Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. A proposal for an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and consequential amendment in the memorandum of association of the Company to such amount as may be determined by the Board of Directors. 2. A proposal for raising funds by way of preferential issue of equity shares or any other permissible mode as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory and statutory approvals including approval of the shareholders of the company. 3. A proposal for the issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the Company subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. 4. To consider convening of an extra-ordinary general meeting / postal ballot process to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposal of fund raising and increase in authorized share capital of the Company. 5. A proposal for appointment of M/s. M S K A & Associates (ICAI firm Registration Number: 105047W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company. Outcome of board meeting held on Sunday, July 28, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) In furtherance to the prior intimation made by the Company under Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, dated July 23, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Monarch Networth Capital Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e., Sunday, July 28, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Approved the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 65,00,00,000 (Rupees Sixty Five Crores only) to Rs. 100,00,00,000 (Rupees One hundred Crores) and thereby consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Approved issue of 53,60,951 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, on a preferential basis to identified persons for cash, at an issue price of Rs. 560/- per equity share (including Rs. 550/- as premium amount) aggregating of Rs. 300,21,32,560/-, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory and / or statutory approvals, as applicable. 3. Approved Issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves, to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to approval by members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. 4. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday, August 22, 2024 to seek the approval of shareholders of the Company for the abovementioned agenda items and approval of draft notice for the same. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations. 5. Appointment of M/s. M S K A & Associates (ICAI firm Registration Number: 105047W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of existing retiring Statutory Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexures I, II and III relating to points 2, 3 and 5 above, respectively. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.07.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Monarch Networth Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on July 15, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024; and 2. Limited review report (standalone and consolidated financial results) by M/s Parekh Shah & Lodha, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. We enclose the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

Monarch Networth Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday May 24 2024 inter-alia to: a) Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024; b) Recommend a Final Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.; c) Any other matter with the permission of the chair; You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. With regards to the captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulations 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Friday, 24th May, 2024, commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.35 p.m., inter-alia, have considered and approved agenda as attached Final Dividend of 10% (i.e., Rs. 1 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval by the Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend, if approved by the members of the Company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM. With regards to the captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulations 33 and Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) read with Schedule III to the said Regulations, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today on Friday, 24th May, 2024, commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.35 p.m., inter-alia, have considered and approved agenda as attached Please find attached audited financial result (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st march, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Please find attached herewith intimation for appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024