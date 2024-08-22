Outcome of board meeting held on Sunday, July 28, 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) In furtherance to the prior intimation made by the Company under Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, dated July 23, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Monarch Networth Capital Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e., Sunday, July 28, 2024, has approved the following: 1. Approved the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 65,00,00,000 (Rupees Sixty Five Crores only) to Rs. 100,00,00,000 (Rupees One hundred Crores) and thereby consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders. 2. Approved issue of 53,60,951 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, on a preferential basis to identified persons for cash, at an issue price of Rs. 560/- per equity share (including Rs. 550/- as premium amount) aggregating of Rs. 300,21,32,560/-, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory and / or statutory approvals, as applicable. 3. Approved Issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of reserves, to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to approval by members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. 4. Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Thursday, August 22, 2024 to seek the approval of shareholders of the Company for the abovementioned agenda items and approval of draft notice for the same. The notice of the said EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course in compliance with provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations. 5. Appointment of M/s. M S K A & Associates (ICAI firm Registration Number: 105047W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company in place of existing retiring Statutory Auditor. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed herewith as Annexures I, II and III relating to points 2, 3 and 5 above, respectively. Please find enclosed the proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held today i.e., August 22, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. We would like to inform that the shareholders of the Company at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today i.e., August 22, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to certain identified persons and other matters related thereto. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Please find enclosed the scrutinizers report along with the voting results for the extraordinary general meeting held on August 22, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024)