To

The Members of

MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive income, statement of cash flows, and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit / Loss and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our Audit Information Technology system for the financial reporting process In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures, on test check basis, in this area, among others to obtain reasonable audit assurance: The Company is highly dependent on its information technology (IT) systems for carrying on its operations which require large volume of transactions to be processed on a daily basis. Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT environment and identified IT applications, databases and operating systems, for the areas which are relevant to our audit. Sample verification of the key transactions was carried out to verify the effectiveness of the IT environment in the company. Further, the Companys accounting and financial reporting processes are dependent on the automated controls enabled by IT systems which impacts key financial accounting and reporting items such as Brokerage income, Trade receivable ageing amongst others. The controls implemented by the Company in its IT environment determine the integrity, accuracy, completeness and validity of data that is processed by the applications and is ultimately used for financial reporting. Obtained understanding of IT infrastructure i.e. operating systems and databases supporting the identified systems and related data security controls in relation to large number of users working on the entitys systems remotely. Further, the prevailing COVID-19 situation has caused the required IT applications to be made accessible to the employees on a remote basis. Management has given us reasonable assurance about the existence of the suitable IT controls and their persistent review and monitoring of the performance and issues arising on IT matters on a periodic basis. Relianc e is also placed on the system audit carried out by the external agencies, as per the mandate of the regulators. Expected credit loss allowances In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures, on test check basis, in this area, among others to obtain reasonable audit assurance: Recognition and measurement of impairment of financial assets involve significant management judgement. With the applicability of Ind AS 109, credit loss assessment is now based on expected credit loss (ECL) model. The Companys impairment allowance is derived from estimates including the historical default and loss ratios. Management exercises judgement in determining the quantum of loss based on a range of factors. The most significant areas are loan staging criteria, calculation of probability of default / loss and consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward-looking macroeconomic factors. There is a large increase in the data inputs required by the ECL model. This increases the risk of completeness and accuracy of the data that has been used to create assumptions in the model. In some cases, data is unavailable and reasonable alternatives have been applied to allow calculations to be performed. As per management opinion, there is no expected credit loss in several financial assets including the trade receivables and other financial assets of the Company and all are on fair value, based on the assessment and judgement made by the board of the company. W e evaluated managements process tested key controls around the determination of extent of requirement of expected credit loss allowances, including recovery process & controls implemented in the company for trade receivables and other financial assets. It was explained to us by the management that the control exists relating to the recovery of receivables, including those aging for large periods and in the opinion of the board there is no requirement making expected credit loss allowance. W e have also reviewed the management response and representation on recovery process initiated for sample receivables, and based on the same we have place reliance on these key controls for the purposes of our audit. Deferred Tax Assets In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain reasonable audit assurance: Recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets The Company has deferred tax assets in respect of temporary differences and MAT credit entitlements. Thr ough discussions with management, understood the Companys process for recording deferred tax assets; The recognition of deferred tax assets involves judgment regarding the likelihood of the reasonable certainty of realisation of these assets, in particular whether there will be taxable profits in future periods that support recognition of these assets. Discussed with the management about the basis of the management estimations of the future revenue for the reasonable certainty of utilisation of the deferred tax assets and therefore recognition of deferred tax assets; and A ccordingly based on the projected business plan made by the management, for the purpose of recognition of deferred tax assets in the financial statements, the asset provision seems to be reasonable. Management records deferred tax assets in respect of MAT credit entitlements, temporary differences and brought forward business losses in cases where it is reasonably certain based on the presumed profitability determined on the basis of management estimation that sufficient taxable income will be available to absorb the differed tax assets in future. Investment and Loans to group companies The Company has investments in group company and associates which are considered to be associated with significantriskinrespectofvaluationofsuchinvestments. In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain reasonable audit assurance: These investments are carried at cost. Management has given us confirmation that the investments are reviewed for impairment at each reporting date. This assessment is based on the presumed future financial performance of these underlying entities, which involve significant estimates and judgment, due to the inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future cash flows. C omparing the carrying amount of investments with the relevant group entitys balance sheet to identify whether their net assets, being an approximation of their minimum recoverable amount, were in excess of their carrying amount and assessing whether those entities have historically been profit-making; There is significant judgment in estimating the timing of the cash flows and the appropriate discount rate. F or the investments where the carrying amount exceeded the net asset value, comparing the carrying amount of the investment with the profitability estimation by the management of these group entities; In addition, considering the materiality of the investments in group companies, vis-?-vis the total assets of the Company, this is considered to be significant to our overall audit strategy and planning. Under standing the return prospects from the group entities, based on discussion with the management; and The Company has also extended loans to group entities and related parties that are assessed for recoverability at each period end. Obtained independent confirmations to ensure completeness and existence of loans and advances held by related parties as on reporting date. Balances of Various Financial Assets and Liabilities We evaluated the management procedure and Refer Note No. 49 to the financial statements which describes that the balance of Receivables and Payables, including Trade Receivables, loans, deposits & advances given as well as taken, payable to vendors, etc, are subject to confirmation and consequent reconciliation and adjustments, if any. Hence, the effect thereof, on Profit/ Loss, Assets and Liabilities, if any, is not ascertainable. tested key controls employed by the management to review over the reconciliation and recoverability of the long outstanding assets and payability of long outstanding liabilities. Based on the explanations and representations provided by the management, it was explained to us that the Board is carrying out a regular review of balances of all outstanding assets and liabilities, based on the formal/ informal arrangements with the respective parties involved. As per their opinion, there will be no substantial impact on their reconciliation with their balance confirmations. Based on the same, we have placed reliance on these key controls for the purposes of our audit.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

E valuate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

C onclude on the appropriateness managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E valuate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. A s required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c ) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position, other than those mentioned in Note 39 to 41 (Contingent Liabilities) to the Standalone financial statements;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directlyorindirectly,lendorinvestin other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Basedonsuchauditproceduresthat were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

e. As stated in Note 15(d) to the standalone financial statements

(i) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For PAREKH SHAH & LODHA

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 107487W

Amit Saklecha

(Partner) M. No.: 401133

UDIN: 24401133BKADTP3300

Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(I) IN RESPECT OF ITS PROPERTY, PLANT

AND EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLES ASSETS:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(II) IN RESPECT OF ITS INVENTORIES

(a) Inventory represents securities (in Demat form) held as stock-in-trade in course of acting as a merchant banker and market maker for the acquired equity shares and on account of error in execution of transaction. As explained to us, inventories have been verified and reconciled during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. As represented by the company, no discrepancies were noticed on verification of inventories by the management as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in note 72 to the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the audited/unaudited books of account of the Company.

(III) IN RESPECT OF INVESTMENTS MADE IN,

ANY GUARANTEE OR SECURITY PROVIDED OR ANY LOANS OR ADVANCES IN THE

NATURE OF LOANS GRANTED, SECURED OR UNSECURED, TO COMPANIES, FIRMS,

LIMITED LIABILITY PARTNERSHIPS OR ANY OTHER PARTIES

A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year except . The company has granted loans to the parties during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below.

(a) During the year the Company has provided loans to other entities, as follows:

(Amount in Rs. in lakhs) Loan Provided Subsidiary, JV & Associate Others A. Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year 11.57 9,451.90 B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases 14.29 19,342.28

(b) During the year, the terms and conditions of the investment made and grant of all loans to the parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, given security and granted advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given or advances granted in the nature of loans, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there were no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand to parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013, as per disclosure made in Note 59 to the Standalone financial statements:

(Amount in Rs. in lakhs) Loans All Parties Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans repayable on demand 19,356.57 14.29 Percentage of loans to the total loans 100.00% 0.07%

(iv) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security given/ made by the company, during the year, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The C ompany has neither accepted any from the public nor accepted any amounts, covered under the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. Further no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal on the company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/ or services provided by it). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(VII) IN RESPECT OF STATUTORY DUES:

(a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective July 1, 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues relating to Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Cess or other statutory dues, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except those disclosed below:

Name of Statue Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount related Forum where dispute Pending Service Tax 15.14 F.Y.2002-03 to Pending With Service Tax Tribunal with Joint F.Y.2006-07 Commissioner of Service Tax Service Tax 7.24 F.Y.2005-07 Pending With Commissioner (Appeals) of Service Tax Service Tax 13.52 F.Y.2004-07 Pending With Commissioner (Appeals) of Service Tax Service Tax 29.03 F.Y.2007-08 Pending With Commissioner (Appeals) of Service Tax Service Tax 10.88 F.Y.2007-08 Pending With Commissioner (Appeals) of Service Tax Service Tax 87.81 F.Y.2014-15 Pending With Commissioner (Appeals) of Service Tax GST 21.02 F.Y.2017-18 Appeal Filed with Appellate Authority GST 15.55 F.Y.2017-18 Appeal Filed with Appellate Authority GST 20.31 F.Y.2017-18 Appeal Filed with Appellate Authority GST 0.42 F.Y.2018-19 Notice u/s 73 GST 18.41 F.Y.2018-19 Notice u/s 73 GST 0.19 F.Y.2019-20 Notice u/s 73 TDS 70.61 F.Y.2007-08 to - F.Y.2020-21 Income Tax 45.15 A.Y. 2011-12 First Appellate Authority Income Tax 19.55 A.Y. 2019-20 Intimation order 143(1) Income Tax 1.29 A.Y. 2021-22 Intimation order 143(1) Income Tax 0.79 A.Y. 2021-22 Intimation order 143(1)

(inc ludes the dues pertaining to Monarch Networth Comtrade Limited,Monarch Research & Brokerage Pvt Ltd, Monarch Projects & Finmarket Ltd, Networth Wealth Solutions Ltd, Networth Commodities & Investments Ltd, Networth Softtech Ltd, since merged with Company)

(viii) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) A ccording to the information explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

and(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer/further public offer (including debt instruments). Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) made during the year and the funds raised have been prima facie used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) The C ompany is not a nidhi Company. the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

(xx)(a) A ccording to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than on-going projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of on-going projects, there are no unspent amounts in respect of on-going projects that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of Companies Act.

For PAREKH SHAH & LODHA

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 107487W

Amit Saklecha

(Partner) M. No.: 401133

UDIN: 24401133BKADTP3300 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE B TO AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in Clause (f) in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date]

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL

CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-

SECTION3OFSECTION143OFTHECOMPANIES

ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MONARCH NETWORTH CAPITAL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in general, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were found operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company. However the same needs to be further improved and formally documented in view of the size of the company and nature of its business, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PAREKH SHAH & LODHA

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 107487W

Amit Saklecha

(Partner) M. No.: 401133

UDIN: 24401133BKADTP3300 Place: Mumbai Date: May 24, 2024