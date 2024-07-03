iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Share Price

2,629.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,740.05
  • Day's High2,796.4
  • 52 Wk High3,735.2
  • Prev. Close2,767.35
  • Day's Low2,611.95
  • 52 Wk Low 1,135
  • Turnover (lac)870.41
  • P/E81.44
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value110.58
  • EPS34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,886.23
  • Div. Yield0.07
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

2,740.05

Prev. Close

2,767.35

Turnover(Lac.)

870.41

Day's High

2,796.4

Day's Low

2,611.95

52 Week's High

3,735.2

52 Week's Low

1,135

Book Value

110.58

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,886.23

P/E

81.44

EPS

34

Divi. Yield

0.07

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.71%

Non-Promoter- 38.55%

Institutions: 38.54%

Non-Institutions: 5.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.7

20.7

20.7

1.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

356.86

253.57

175.89

137.31

Net Worth

377.56

274.27

196.59

138.34

Minority Interest

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

805.09

611.33

450.75

286.51

234.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

805.09

611.33

450.75

286.51

234.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.61

7.55

7.81

8.39

1.39

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay D Shah

Whole Time Director & CEO

Shirish Patel

Whole-time Director

Chirag Shah

Nominee

Dhiraj Poddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepak Sood

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shilpi Thapar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karan Kailash Datta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aniket Talati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kunal Amrishbhai Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

Summary

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was incorporated on June 4, 2003 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated June 20, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company is mainly engaged in business of distribution of various mutual funds existing in India and also registered as a stock broker with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX ,MSEI and NCDEX and is engaged in the business of providing broking services to clients and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), The Company further engaged in the business of Stock, Currency and Commodity Broking, providing Margin Trading Facility and depository services and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. Apart from distributing mutual funds, the Company, along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in distribution of various products like: Insurance products, PMS Products, Unlisted Securities, Bonds/FDs, AIFs, NPS , Lique loan etc.The Company has provided wealth management services to 16.87 lakhs unique retail investors through 29,605 MFDs on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and is presently spread across branches in 119 locations in 21 states in India. Owing to a large network of MFDs, it facilitate AMCs access to smaller cities, especially in the B-30 markets. Apart from this, it distributes l
Company FAQs

What is the Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd share price today?

The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2629.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is ₹10886.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is 81.44 and 25.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is ₹1135 and ₹3735.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd?

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 70.15%, 1 Year at 131.99%, 6 Month at 40.42%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at -7.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.72 %
Institutions - 38.55 %
Public - 5.74 %

