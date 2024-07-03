Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹2,740.05
Prev. Close₹2,767.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹870.41
Day's High₹2,796.4
Day's Low₹2,611.95
52 Week's High₹3,735.2
52 Week's Low₹1,135
Book Value₹110.58
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,886.23
P/E81.44
EPS34
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.7
20.7
20.7
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.86
253.57
175.89
137.31
Net Worth
377.56
274.27
196.59
138.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
805.09
611.33
450.75
286.51
234.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
805.09
611.33
450.75
286.51
234.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.61
7.55
7.81
8.39
1.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay D Shah
Whole Time Director & CEO
Shirish Patel
Whole-time Director
Chirag Shah
Nominee
Dhiraj Poddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepak Sood
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shilpi Thapar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karan Kailash Datta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aniket Talati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kunal Amrishbhai Chauhan
Reports by Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
Summary
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was incorporated on June 4, 2003 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated June 20, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company is mainly engaged in business of distribution of various mutual funds existing in India and also registered as a stock broker with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX ,MSEI and NCDEX and is engaged in the business of providing broking services to clients and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), The Company further engaged in the business of Stock, Currency and Commodity Broking, providing Margin Trading Facility and depository services and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. Apart from distributing mutual funds, the Company, along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in distribution of various products like: Insurance products, PMS Products, Unlisted Securities, Bonds/FDs, AIFs, NPS , Lique loan etc.The Company has provided wealth management services to 16.87 lakhs unique retail investors through 29,605 MFDs on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and is presently spread across branches in 119 locations in 21 states in India. Owing to a large network of MFDs, it facilitate AMCs access to smaller cities, especially in the B-30 markets. Apart from this, it distributes l
Read More
The Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2629.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is ₹10886.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is 81.44 and 25.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd is ₹1135 and ₹3735.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 70.15%, 1 Year at 131.99%, 6 Month at 40.42%, 3 Month at 10.22% and 1 Month at -7.86%.
