Summary

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was incorporated on June 4, 2003 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated June 20, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company is mainly engaged in business of distribution of various mutual funds existing in India and also registered as a stock broker with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX ,MSEI and NCDEX and is engaged in the business of providing broking services to clients and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), The Company further engaged in the business of Stock, Currency and Commodity Broking, providing Margin Trading Facility and depository services and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. Apart from distributing mutual funds, the Company, along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in distribution of various products like: Insurance products, PMS Products, Unlisted Securities, Bonds/FDs, AIFs, NPS , Lique loan etc.The Company has provided wealth management services to 16.87 lakhs unique retail investors through 29,605 MFDs on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and is presently spread across branches in 119 locations in 21 states in India. Owing to a large network of MFDs, it facilitate AMCs access to smaller cities, especially in the B-30 markets. Apart from this, it distributes l

