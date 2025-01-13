Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.7
20.7
20.7
1.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.86
253.57
175.89
137.31
Net Worth
377.56
274.27
196.59
138.34
Minority Interest
Debt
15.51
12.68
9.64
8.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.36
7.37
2.76
0
Total Liabilities
403.43
294.32
208.99
146.51
Fixed Assets
147.58
158.79
169.2
22.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
147.21
85
23.4
40.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.66
1.93
1.11
1.97
Networking Capital
-22.23
-14.94
4.27
7.43
Inventories
13.36
7.66
10.4
12.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
126.03
86.36
43.36
30.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
57.77
24.51
14.13
9.57
Sundry Creditors
-185.42
-109.06
-44.76
-30.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.97
-24.41
-18.86
-15.03
Cash
128.23
63.54
11.01
74.13
Total Assets
403.45
294.32
208.99
146.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.