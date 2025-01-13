iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Balance Sheet

2,680
(-1.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:09:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.7

20.7

20.7

1.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

356.86

253.57

175.89

137.31

Net Worth

377.56

274.27

196.59

138.34

Minority Interest

Debt

15.51

12.68

9.64

8.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

10.36

7.37

2.76

0

Total Liabilities

403.43

294.32

208.99

146.51

Fixed Assets

147.58

158.79

169.2

22.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

147.21

85

23.4

40.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.66

1.93

1.11

1.97

Networking Capital

-22.23

-14.94

4.27

7.43

Inventories

13.36

7.66

10.4

12.71

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

126.03

86.36

43.36

30.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

57.77

24.51

14.13

9.57

Sundry Creditors

-185.42

-109.06

-44.76

-30.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-33.97

-24.41

-18.86

-15.03

Cash

128.23

63.54

11.01

74.13

Total Assets

403.45

294.32

208.99

146.52

