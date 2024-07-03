Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
565.4
434.36
321.22
199.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
565.4
434.36
321.22
199.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.42
4.11
6.78
5.25
Total Income
578.81
438.47
328
204.29
Total Expenditure
433.04
317.49
239.72
160.6
PBIDT
145.77
120.99
88.27
43.68
Interest
1.31
1.56
1.89
1.34
PBDT
144.46
119.43
86.38
42.34
Depreciation
18.4
17.9
8.69
6.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
29.89
22.57
17.58
9.5
Deferred Tax
1.99
3.5
2.49
-0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
94.18
75.46
57.63
27.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
94.18
75.46
57.63
27.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
94.18
75.46
57.63
27.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.75
18.22
13.93
262.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.7
20.7
20.7
1.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.78
27.85
27.47
21.94
PBDTM(%)
25.55
27.49
26.89
21.27
PATM(%)
16.65
17.37
17.94
13.61
