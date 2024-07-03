iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2,718.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

565.4

434.36

321.22

199.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

565.4

434.36

321.22

199.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.42

4.11

6.78

5.25

Total Income

578.81

438.47

328

204.29

Total Expenditure

433.04

317.49

239.72

160.6

PBIDT

145.77

120.99

88.27

43.68

Interest

1.31

1.56

1.89

1.34

PBDT

144.46

119.43

86.38

42.34

Depreciation

18.4

17.9

8.69

6.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

29.89

22.57

17.58

9.5

Deferred Tax

1.99

3.5

2.49

-0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

94.18

75.46

57.63

27.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

94.18

75.46

57.63

27.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

94.18

75.46

57.63

27.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.75

18.22

13.93

262.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.7

20.7

20.7

1.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.78

27.85

27.47

21.94

PBDTM(%)

25.55

27.49

26.89

21.27

PATM(%)

16.65

17.37

17.94

13.61

Prudent Corp.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.