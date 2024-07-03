Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Summary

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited was incorporated on June 4, 2003 pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC. The Company commenced its operations pursuant to a Certificate for Commencement of Business dated June 20, 2003, issued by the RoC. The Company is mainly engaged in business of distribution of various mutual funds existing in India and also registered as a stock broker with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). It is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX ,MSEI and NCDEX and is engaged in the business of providing broking services to clients and a depository participant with Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), The Company further engaged in the business of Stock, Currency and Commodity Broking, providing Margin Trading Facility and depository services and earns brokerage, fees, commission and interest income thereon. Apart from distributing mutual funds, the Company, along with its subsidiaries is also engaged in distribution of various products like: Insurance products, PMS Products, Unlisted Securities, Bonds/FDs, AIFs, NPS , Lique loan etc.The Company has provided wealth management services to 16.87 lakhs unique retail investors through 29,605 MFDs on business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) platform and is presently spread across branches in 119 locations in 21 states in India. Owing to a large network of MFDs, it facilitate AMCs access to smaller cities, especially in the B-30 markets. Apart from this, it distributes life and general insurance products in India through its wholly owned subsidiary, Gennext.In 2000, the Company started offering financial services in the name Prudent Fund Manager.In 2003, the Company obtained ARN to provide Mutual Fund Distribution Services to clients.In 2006, the Company launched Partner Network.In 2010, the Company launched Property Advisory /Distribution services.In 2016, the Company obtained SEBI RIA licence to provide Investment Advisory services. It obtained the PFRDA Point of Presence license for NPS Distribution. In 2017, the Company launched NPS on Fundzbazar.During the year 2017, the Company received RERA Real Estate Agent License in Gujarat and Maharashtra and also launched Online paperless empanellment for Mutual Fund Distributors. In 2018, the Company further launched Fundzbot on Fundzbazar and launched Prudent Private Wealth and fixed income investment options (bond investing) on Fundzbazar in 2019.In 2020, the Company obtained registration from SEBI to act as a stock broker under the SEBI Stock Brokers Regulations. It offered unlisted equity, bonds, structured products, distribution of PMS/ AIFs products and private wealth management services.In 2021, the Company launched stock broking on FundzBazar. Besides this, it obtained RERA Real Estate Agent License in Karnataka.The Company acquired MF Assets of Karvy Stock Broking Limited in November, 2021. The Company raised funds from public by launching an IPO of 8,549,340 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 537.9 Cr. through Offer for Sale in May, 2022. It launched products in mutual funds like Smallcase & Liquiloans in 2022. The Company acquired Mutual Fund Assets under Management (AUM) of iFAST Financial India Private Limited (iFAST) resulting this, the said AUM was transferred from iFAST ARN to the Companys ARN in October, 2022. The Scheme of Amalgamation between Prudent Broking Services Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary with the Company was made effective from April 1, 2023 in year 2023-24.