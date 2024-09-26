|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|The Board has approved Notice convening 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Proceedings of 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Details of Voting Results of 21st Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
