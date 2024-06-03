EGM 28/06/2024 1. Amended draft Scheme of Amalgamation as per observation of Registrar of Companies and Official Liquidator. 2. Notice for calling of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Equity Shareholders and of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company seeking approval of the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Prudent Broking Services Private Limited (the Transferor Company), the Wholly Owned Subsidiary with Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (the Transferee Company) which is scheduled to be held on 28th June, 2024 through VC/OAVM with the respective explanatory statements as per following timings: Class of meetings Date of Meetings Time of meetings EGM for Equity Shareholders June 28, 2024 04:00 P.M. Unsecured Creditors June 28, 2024 02:30 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Notice of EGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Proceedings of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Scrutiniser Report Scrutinizer Report of the Un-secured Creditors Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/07/2024)