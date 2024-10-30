iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd Board Meeting

2,780
(3.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:57 PM

Prudent Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th october,2024. Please find attached unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04th October,2024 has approved the change in Designation of Mr. Chirag Shah (DIN:01480310) , from Wholetime Director and Executive Director to Non - Executive Director.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held for consideration of Quarterly Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Jun 202427 May 2024
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation between Prudent Broking Services Private Limited the Transferor Company) and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (the Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 233 of the Companies Act 2013 of the Company along with explanatory statements thereof. 1. Amended draft Scheme of Amalgamation as per observation of Registrar of Companies and Official Liquidator. 2. Notice for calling of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Equity Shareholders and of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company seeking approval of the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Prudent Broking Services Private Limited (the Transferor Company), the Wholly Owned Subsidiary with Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (the Transferee Company) which is scheduled to be held on 28th June, 2024 through VC/OAVM with the respective explanatory statements as per following timings: Class of meetings Date of Meetings Time of meetings EGM for Equity Shareholders June 28, 2024 04:00 P.M. Unsecured Creditors June 28, 2024 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Quarterly Results & Final Dividend Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results as well as Dividend. The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Two rupees only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. QUARTER 3RD FINANCIAL RESULTS (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

Prudent Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.