Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th october,2024. Please find attached unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04th October,2024 has approved the change in Designation of Mr. Chirag Shah (DIN:01480310) , from Wholetime Director and Executive Director to Non - Executive Director.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held for consideration of Quarterly Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jun 2024 27 May 2024

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors for approval of Scheme of Amalgamation between Prudent Broking Services Private Limited the Transferor Company) and Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (the Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 233 of the Companies Act 2013 of the Company along with explanatory statements thereof. 1. Amended draft Scheme of Amalgamation as per observation of Registrar of Companies and Official Liquidator. 2. Notice for calling of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Equity Shareholders and of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company seeking approval of the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Prudent Broking Services Private Limited (the Transferor Company), the Wholly Owned Subsidiary with Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Limited (the Transferee Company) which is scheduled to be held on 28th June, 2024 through VC/OAVM with the respective explanatory statements as per following timings: Class of meetings Date of Meetings Time of meetings EGM for Equity Shareholders June 28, 2024 04:00 P.M. Unsecured Creditors June 28, 2024 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Quarterly Results & Final Dividend Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results as well as Dividend. The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- (Two rupees only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024