SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹34.84
Prev. Close₹34.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹124.35
Day's High₹34.85
Day's Low₹34.85
52 Week's High₹39.13
52 Week's Low₹15.95
Book Value₹9.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)592.95
P/E135.6
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.09
15.74
15.53
15.53
Preference Capital
0
2.38
0
0
Reserves
145.42
131.76
117.7
114.12
Net Worth
161.51
149.88
133.23
129.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.4
-6.5
-11.64
3.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
116.29
76.01
68.73
61.38
60.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
116.29
76.01
68.73
61.38
60.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.72
15.53
18.01
18.24
6.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Navjeet Singh Sobti
Whole-time Director
Jagdeep Singh.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishan Lall Khetarpaul
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sanjay Kumar Tiwari
Company Secretary
Ajay Pratap
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neelu Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Kumar.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Satish Chandra Sinha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Abdul Redha Mustafa Abdul Redha Sultan
Reports by Almondz Global Securities Ltd
Summary
Almondz Global Securities Limited (Formerly known Alliance Securities Ltd) was incorporated in June 28, 1994. The Company is involved in providing professional advisory and consultancy services in the areas of equity and debt capital markets, private equity, infrastructure advisory, equity broking & wealth management, debt portfolio management services and distribution.The Company became the Subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. The Company is the Member of National Stock Exchange and OTCEI and is also a registered Merchant Banker with SEBI.In May, 2006, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was formed under the name Almondz Finanz Ltd. to take up the business as a non-banking finance company. The Company changed the name from Allianz Securities Ltd. to Almondz Global Securities Ltd. with effect from 9 July 2007.During the year 2008-09, the Company had three subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Almondz Retail Equity Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Company acquired 51% stake in one of its Group companies, Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., thereby making the aforesaid company and its subsidiary, Almondz Reinsurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to acquisition of 51% stake by Company in Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (AIBPL), AIBPL held 33334 equity shares in Company as allotted to AIBPL pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between
The Almondz Global Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is ₹592.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is 135.6 and 3.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Almondz Global Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is ₹15.95 and ₹39.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Almondz Global Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.41%, 3 Years at 19.41%, 1 Year at 112.90%, 6 Month at 52.89%, 3 Month at 10.83% and 1 Month at 17.62%.
