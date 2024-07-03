iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Almondz Global Securities Ltd Share Price

34.85
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:34:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.84
  • Day's High34.85
  • 52 Wk High39.13
  • Prev. Close34.17
  • Day's Low34.85
  • 52 Wk Low 15.95
  • Turnover (lac)124.35
  • P/E135.6
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.61
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)592.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Almondz Global Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

34.84

Prev. Close

34.17

Turnover(Lac.)

124.35

Day's High

34.85

Day's Low

34.85

52 Week's High

39.13

52 Week's Low

15.95

Book Value

9.61

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

592.95

P/E

135.6

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Almondz Global Securities Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Almondz Global Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Almondz Global Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.60%

Non-Promoter- 2.38%

Institutions: 2.38%

Non-Institutions: 47.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Almondz Global Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.09

15.74

15.53

15.53

Preference Capital

0

2.38

0

0

Reserves

145.42

131.76

117.7

114.12

Net Worth

161.51

149.88

133.23

129.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.4

-6.5

-11.64

3.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

116.29

76.01

68.73

61.38

60.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

116.29

76.01

68.73

61.38

60.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.72

15.53

18.01

18.24

6.75

View Annually Results

Almondz Global Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Navjeet Singh Sobti

Whole-time Director

Jagdeep Singh.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishan Lall Khetarpaul

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sanjay Kumar Tiwari

Company Secretary

Ajay Pratap

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neelu Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Kumar.

Chairman & Independent Directo

Satish Chandra Sinha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Abdul Redha Mustafa Abdul Redha Sultan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Summary

Almondz Global Securities Limited (Formerly known Alliance Securities Ltd) was incorporated in June 28, 1994. The Company is involved in providing professional advisory and consultancy services in the areas of equity and debt capital markets, private equity, infrastructure advisory, equity broking & wealth management, debt portfolio management services and distribution.The Company became the Subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. The Company is the Member of National Stock Exchange and OTCEI and is also a registered Merchant Banker with SEBI.In May, 2006, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was formed under the name Almondz Finanz Ltd. to take up the business as a non-banking finance company. The Company changed the name from Allianz Securities Ltd. to Almondz Global Securities Ltd. with effect from 9 July 2007.During the year 2008-09, the Company had three subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Almondz Retail Equity Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Company acquired 51% stake in one of its Group companies, Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., thereby making the aforesaid company and its subsidiary, Almondz Reinsurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to acquisition of 51% stake by Company in Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (AIBPL), AIBPL held 33334 equity shares in Company as allotted to AIBPL pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Almondz Global Securities Ltd share price today?

The Almondz Global Securities Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is ₹592.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Almondz Global Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is 135.6 and 3.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Almondz Global Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Almondz Global Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is ₹15.95 and ₹39.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Almondz Global Securities Ltd?

Almondz Global Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.41%, 3 Years at 19.41%, 1 Year at 112.90%, 6 Month at 52.89%, 3 Month at 10.83% and 1 Month at 17.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Almondz Global Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Almondz Global Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.60 %
Institutions - 2.38 %
Public - 47.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Almondz Global Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.