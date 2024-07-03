Summary

Almondz Global Securities Limited (Formerly known Alliance Securities Ltd) was incorporated in June 28, 1994. The Company is involved in providing professional advisory and consultancy services in the areas of equity and debt capital markets, private equity, infrastructure advisory, equity broking & wealth management, debt portfolio management services and distribution.The Company became the Subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. The Company is the Member of National Stock Exchange and OTCEI and is also a registered Merchant Banker with SEBI.In May, 2006, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was formed under the name Almondz Finanz Ltd. to take up the business as a non-banking finance company. The Company changed the name from Allianz Securities Ltd. to Almondz Global Securities Ltd. with effect from 9 July 2007.During the year 2008-09, the Company had three subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Almondz Retail Equity Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Company acquired 51% stake in one of its Group companies, Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., thereby making the aforesaid company and its subsidiary, Almondz Reinsurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to acquisition of 51% stake by Company in Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (AIBPL), AIBPL held 33334 equity shares in Company as allotted to AIBPL pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between

