Almondz Global Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.09
15.74
15.53
15.53
Preference Capital
0
2.38
0
0
Reserves
145.42
131.76
117.7
114.12
Net Worth
161.51
149.88
133.23
129.65
Minority Interest
Debt
5.57
2.14
2.97
11.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
167.08
152.02
136.2
141.41
Fixed Assets
32.84
29.85
29.78
30.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.25
86.86
75.48
69.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.57
2.77
2.89
3.27
Networking Capital
31.78
19.23
10.63
25.95
Inventories
3.65
8.81
7.49
6.2
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
32.08
14.85
14.45
13.13
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
47.21
21.36
15.67
29.79
Sundry Creditors
-2.92
-2.22
-2.44
-2.26
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-48.24
-23.57
-24.54
-20.91
Cash
9.64
13.29
17.42
12.78
Total Assets
167.08
152
136.2
141.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.