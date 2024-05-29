<dhhead>Independent Auditors Report</dhhead>

To the Members of

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Almondz Global Securities Limited("the Company’) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, thestatement of cash flow for the year then ended,and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) in the manner sorequired and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit andtotal comprehensive Income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. IT systems and controls The financial accounting and reporting systems of the Company are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter We performed the following procedures assisted by specialized IT auditors on the IT infrastructure and applications relevant to financial reporting: • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of IT access controls over the information systems that are important to financial reporting and various interfaces, configuration and other identified application controls. • Tested IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing that requests for access to systems were appropriately reviewed and authorized. • Tested the Company’s periodic review of access rights. We also inspected requests of changes to systems for appropriate approval and authorization. • In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated and IT dependent manual controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness compensating controls in case deficiencies were identified and, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The Auditors Responsibilities Relating to Other Information"

ManagementResponsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error,design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriateto provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than forone resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the overrideof internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that areappropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion onwhether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the

operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and relateddisclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis ofaccounting and, based on the auditevidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt onthe Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required todraw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosuresare inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of ourauditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures,and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achievesfair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind-AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of the section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the financial statements.

ii) As informed to us, the company did nothave any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) As informed to us, the company has no amount for transferring to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or any of such subsidiaries to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company or any of such subsidiaries from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us on the Company and its subsidiaries which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) Based on our examination, the Company has used multiple accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of audit, we have not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year in respect of the one accounting software.

However, the audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to database and related interfaces across the accounting software. Accordingly, we are unable to comment further with regard to the audit trail matters.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

For Mohan Gupta & Company Chartered Accountants FRN:-006519N A Mohan Gupta Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 29-05-2024 M.No.082466 UDIN: 24082466BKFWXT3127

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Almondz Global Securities Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mohan Gupta & Company Chartered Accountants FRN:-006519N CA Mohan Gupta Place: New Delhi Partner Date:-29-05-2024 M.No.082466 UDIN: UDIN: 24082466BKFWXT3127

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

I) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets.

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right- of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets..

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, plant and equipment by which all Property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programmed, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties(other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee)disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II) (A) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(ii) (B) of the order is not applicable.

III) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Details given below:

S. No. Particulars Aggregate Amount of loan/Guarantee during the year Outstanding Balance at the end of the year 1 Loan to Subsidiaries 4,129.40 Lakhs NIL 2 Corporate Guarantee to Subsidiaries Nil NIL

(B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances and guarantees or security to other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which is repayable on demand during the year.

S. No. Particulars A ggregate Amount of loan during the year Outstanding Balance at the end of the year Percentage to the total loan granted 1 Loan to Subsidiaries 4129.40 Lakhs NIL 100%

IV) The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

V) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

VI) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VII) In respect of statutory dues:

a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. Except as under:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Due Date Date of Payments Indian Stamp Act, 1899 Stamp Duty 71.66 Not Available as Stamp Duty is collected in States where Payment and Levy Mechanism is not established. Not paid up to 29th May 2024

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is pending Period to which amounts relate Amount nil

VIII) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income

that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year

in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX) In respect of the borrowings:

a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or anygovernment authority.

c) On the basis of examination of the financial statement, the company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie,not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from anyentity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companiesand hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X) In respect of the capital raised

a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertibledebentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI)

a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed underrule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of the audit procedure.

XII) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV)

a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI)

a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) In our opinion, the group has not more than 1 core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

XIX) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to ourattention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within aperiod of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability ofthe Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither giveany guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due

within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX)

a) Since the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(XX) (a) is not applicable.

b) Since the section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not apply to the company. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(XX) (b) is not applicable.