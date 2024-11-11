Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In pursuance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 11th November, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) 1. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved and taken on record the IND-AS unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company For the Quarter/Half Year ended 30th Septemeber, 2024, in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR 2015. 2. Approval to conduct postal ballot process for taking consent of the members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.10.2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of holding of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting held on 12.08.2024 Allotment of Equity Shares under the Almondz Global Securities Employees Stock Option Scheme 2007 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI LODR 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Tuesday, July 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 13 May 2024

ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone as well as Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March2024 and to consider and take on record Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2023-24 2. The proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares of the Company and Alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association(MOA) of the Company. The proposal of Sub- Division /Split of the Equity Shares and alteration of MOA if approved by the Board will be placed before the members for approval by Posal Ballot. Outcome of Board Meeing held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024