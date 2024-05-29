Outcome of Board Meeing held on 29.05.2024 The Board considered the proposal for Sub-Division/ Split of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs.6/- (Rupees Six only) each fully paid up into 6 (Six) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/-(Rupee one only) each fully paid up, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Pursuant to regulation 42 of SEBI LODR 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Tuesday, July 23, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD. (531400) RECORD DATE 23.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.6/- each into Six Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 23/07/2024 DR-678/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE326B01027 of Rs. 6/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 23/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240710-46 dated July 10, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ALMONDZ GLOBAL SECURITIES LTD. (531400) New ISIN No. INE326B01035 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.6/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 23-07-2024 (DR- 678/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.07.2024)