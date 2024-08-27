AGM 20/09/2024 Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Proceeding of 30th Annual General Meeting of Almondz Global Securities Limited Disclosure of voting result and consolidated scrutinizers report of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)