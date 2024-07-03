Almondz Global Securities Ltd Summary

Almondz Global Securities Limited (Formerly known Alliance Securities Ltd) was incorporated in June 28, 1994. The Company is involved in providing professional advisory and consultancy services in the areas of equity and debt capital markets, private equity, infrastructure advisory, equity broking & wealth management, debt portfolio management services and distribution.The Company became the Subsidiary of ACMS on Jan 7, 1995. The name of the company was also changed to the present one in Jan 15, 1995. The Company is the Member of National Stock Exchange and OTCEI and is also a registered Merchant Banker with SEBI.In May, 2006, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was formed under the name Almondz Finanz Ltd. to take up the business as a non-banking finance company. The Company changed the name from Allianz Securities Ltd. to Almondz Global Securities Ltd. with effect from 9 July 2007.During the year 2008-09, the Company had three subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd. and Almondz Retail Equity Ltd.During the year 2009-10, Company acquired 51% stake in one of its Group companies, Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., thereby making the aforesaid company and its subsidiary, Almondz Reinsurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., the subsidiaries of the Company. Prior to acquisition of 51% stake by Company in Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (AIBPL), AIBPL held 33334 equity shares in Company as allotted to AIBPL pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between the erstwhile Almondz Capital Markets Pvt. Ltd. with Company vide Honble High Court of Delhi Order dated 5 February 2008. Based on the aforesaid, the shareholding of one of the promoters of the Company, Almondz Capital & Management Services Limited, which held 12653314 equity shares in Company as on 31 March, 2010 constituted 50.03%, thereby making Almondz Capital & Management Services Limited as the Holding Company of the Company.During the year 2010-11, the Company had 5 subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd., Almondz Retail Equity Ltd., Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., and Almondz Re-insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (Step-down Subsidiary).During the year 2013, the Company had 6 subsidiaries namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Debt Advisors Ltd. (Step-down Subsidiary), Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd., Almondz Retail Equity Ltd., Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., and Almondz Re-insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (Step-down Subsidiary) and Skiffle Healthcare Services Ltd.In 2014, the Company had 9 subsidiaries, namely Almondz Finanz Ltd., Almondz Debt Advisors Ltd. (Step-down Subsidiary), Almondz Commodities Pvt. Ltd., Almondz Wealth Advisors Ltd., Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Almondz Re-insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd. (Step-down Subsidiary) Skiffle Healthcare Services Ltd., North Square Projects Pvt. Ltd., and Almondz Global InfraConsultant Ltd., of which 3 Companies namely, Almondz Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Almondz Re-insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., and Almondz Debt Advisors Ltd., ceased to be subsidiaries on account of sale of shareholding in these companies.