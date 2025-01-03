iifl-logo-icon 1
Diversified Sector Stocks List

Diversified Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

31.35

-0.50-1.571532.860

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd

223.19

0.750.343816.6319.09

TTK Healthcare Ltd

1417.25

5.800.412002.6230.89

3M India Ltd

30623.95

-334.10-1.0834513.1961.63

Swan Energy Ltd

754.9

12.251.6523662.860

DCM Shriram Ltd

1136.8

11.401.0117727.5235.54

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd

126.01

-3.00-2.33268.930

BCL Industries Ltd

50.63

0.040.081494.4117.95

Nava Ltd

972.4

-29.65-2.9614109.5937.2

Vikas Ecotech Ltd

3.36

0.061.82594.2936.67

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

82.22

-3.08-3.61153.5915.2

Quess Corp Ltd

689.35

21.253.1810249.7620.2

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd

59.76

-1.38-2.26471.0622.48

Spectrum Talent Management Ltd

192.5

-1.50-0.77444.5440.36

Indifra Ltd

26.8

0.000.0019.540

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

