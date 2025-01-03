Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
31.35
|-0.50
|-1.57
|1532.86
|0
Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
223.19
|0.75
|0.34
|3816.63
|19.09
TTK Healthcare Ltd
1417.25
|5.80
|0.41
|2002.62
|30.89
3M India Ltd
30623.95
|-334.10
|-1.08
|34513.19
|61.63
Swan Energy Ltd
754.9
|12.25
|1.65
|23662.86
|0
DCM Shriram Ltd
1136.8
|11.40
|1.01
|17727.52
|35.54
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
126.01
|-3.00
|-2.33
|268.93
|0
BCL Industries Ltd
50.63
|0.04
|0.08
|1494.41
|17.95
Nava Ltd
972.4
|-29.65
|-2.96
|14109.59
|37.2
Vikas Ecotech Ltd
3.36
|0.06
|1.82
|594.29
|36.67
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd
82.22
|-3.08
|-3.61
|153.59
|15.2
Quess Corp Ltd
689.35
|21.25
|3.18
|10249.76
|20.2
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd
59.76
|-1.38
|-2.26
|471.06
|22.48
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd
192.5
|-1.50
|-0.77
|444.54
|40.36
Indifra Ltd
26.8
|0.00
|0.00
|19.54
|0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.