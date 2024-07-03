Summary

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited on March 25, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra. Later, on January 27, 2012, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of Lt. Vijay Laxman Latkar, M/s Supreme Industry. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Private Limited on March 16, 2023. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 06, 2023 issued by the RoC, Pune, Maharashtra.Saakshi Medtech & Panels are a diversified company engaged in manufacturing of: i) Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets used in elevators, air compressors, renewal energy industry, oil & gas exploration industry, electrical vehicle charging stations etc, ii) Medical X Ray System used in healthcare industry iii) Fabrication works for locomotives and (iv) wire harness division for captive consumption in electrical control panels and for supply to air compressor industry. Their comprehensive solutions include design, process engineering and manufacturing including fabrication, assembly and testing facilities. The Company design, program and assemble Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets comprising of micro controller, programmable

Read More