SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹216.95
Prev. Close₹216.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.58
Day's High₹216.95
Day's Low₹215.55
52 Week's High₹369
52 Week's Low₹176.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)380.58
P/E33.9
EPS6.4
Divi. Yield0
The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.66
2.6
2.6
2.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.68
39.64
27.26
17.54
Net Worth
93.34
42.24
29.86
20.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd
Summary
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited on March 25, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra. Later, on January 27, 2012, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of Lt. Vijay Laxman Latkar, M/s Supreme Industry. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Private Limited on March 16, 2023. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 06, 2023 issued by the RoC, Pune, Maharashtra.Saakshi Medtech & Panels are a diversified company engaged in manufacturing of: i) Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets used in elevators, air compressors, renewal energy industry, oil & gas exploration industry, electrical vehicle charging stations etc, ii) Medical X Ray System used in healthcare industry iii) Fabrication works for locomotives and (iv) wire harness division for captive consumption in electrical control panels and for supply to air compressor industry. Their comprehensive solutions include design, process engineering and manufacturing including fabrication, assembly and testing facilities. The Company design, program and assemble Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets comprising of micro controller, programmable
Read More
The Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹215.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is ₹380.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is 33.9 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is ₹176.05 and ₹369 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.86%, 6 Month at -37.17%, 3 Month at -5.26% and 1 Month at 4.30%.
