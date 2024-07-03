iifl-logo-icon 1
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd Share Price

215.55
(-0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:53:30 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open216.95
  • Day's High216.95
  • 52 Wk High369
  • Prev. Close216.95
  • Day's Low215.55
  • 52 Wk Low 176.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.58
  • P/E33.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)380.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

216.95

Prev. Close

216.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.58

Day's High

216.95

Day's Low

215.55

52 Week's High

369

52 Week's Low

176.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

380.58

P/E

33.9

EPS

6.4

Divi. Yield

0

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

Saakshi MedTech Wins ₹250 Crore EV Panel Deal with Mahindra & Mahindra

12 Dec 2024|10:53 AM

The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:09 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 1.64%

Institutions: 1.64%

Non-Institutions: 24.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.66

2.6

2.6

2.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.68

39.64

27.26

17.54

Net Worth

93.34

42.24

29.86

20.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd

Summary

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited on March 25, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra. Later, on January 27, 2012, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of Lt. Vijay Laxman Latkar, M/s Supreme Industry. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Private Limited on March 16, 2023. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 06, 2023 issued by the RoC, Pune, Maharashtra.Saakshi Medtech & Panels are a diversified company engaged in manufacturing of: i) Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets used in elevators, air compressors, renewal energy industry, oil & gas exploration industry, electrical vehicle charging stations etc, ii) Medical X Ray System used in healthcare industry iii) Fabrication works for locomotives and (iv) wire harness division for captive consumption in electrical control panels and for supply to air compressor industry. Their comprehensive solutions include design, process engineering and manufacturing including fabrication, assembly and testing facilities. The Company design, program and assemble Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets comprising of micro controller, programmable
Company FAQs

What is the Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd share price today?

The Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹215.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is ₹380.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is 33.9 and 4.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is ₹176.05 and ₹369 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd?

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.86%, 6 Month at -37.17%, 3 Month at -5.26% and 1 Month at 4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.63 %
Institutions - 1.65 %
Public - 24.73 %

