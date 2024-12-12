|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the period (half-year) ended September 30, 2024 Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve audited standalone financial statements for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
The warranty would be three years on the provided electric vehicle panels. Delivery for the EV panels is due within 60 days from the contract date.Read More
