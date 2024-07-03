Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd Summary

Saakshi Medtech & Panels Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited on March 25, 2009 with the Registrar of Companies, Pune, Maharashtra. Later, on January 27, 2012, Company took over the business of proprietorship concern of Lt. Vijay Laxman Latkar, M/s Supreme Industry. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed from Saakshi Machine and Tools Private Limited to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Private Limited on March 16, 2023. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently the name of Company was changed to Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 06, 2023 issued by the RoC, Pune, Maharashtra.Saakshi Medtech & Panels are a diversified company engaged in manufacturing of: i) Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets used in elevators, air compressors, renewal energy industry, oil & gas exploration industry, electrical vehicle charging stations etc, ii) Medical X Ray System used in healthcare industry iii) Fabrication works for locomotives and (iv) wire harness division for captive consumption in electrical control panels and for supply to air compressor industry. Their comprehensive solutions include design, process engineering and manufacturing including fabrication, assembly and testing facilities. The Company design, program and assemble Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets comprising of micro controller, programmable logic controllers and SCADA system. The end users for products in this category include OEMs producing elevators, wind turbines, air compressors, oil & gas exploration equipment, electrical vehicle charging stations or diesel generators. Medical X Ray System manufactured and assembled comprises of X Ray machine, Imaging system, Generator and mechanics. Thereafter, Company is involved in Fabrication of High level Assembly (HLA) to be installed in locomotives including manufacturing and assembly of sensor box, battery boxes, sand boxes, dynamic brake weldment, resistor boxes, oil tank assemblies, snow plow etc. These fabrication activities were first started in year 2019 when the Company initiated backward integration for mechanical assembly and sheet metal fabrication for Medical X-Ray System and Electrical Control Panels and Cabinets. Recently, it has expanded operations for fabrication works in aerospace industry. The Company has a wire harness division where wiring assembly or cable assembly is undertaken for transmission in signals or electrical power in the electrical cables / wires. Presently, it operate through 3 manufacturing facilities situated in Pune including, engineered layout with process controls and necessary automation for quality and productivity.The Company made a fresh issue of 46,56,000 Equity Shares by raising funds through Initial Public Offer aggregating to Rs 45.16 Cr in September, 2023. The Company commissioned the production at Plant III in Pimpri Chinchwad in Haveli Taluka of Pune district in 2023. Company made significant progress in the wind renewable sector, by starting the production for wind turbine in August, 2024.