Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 at 04.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Saakshi Medtech and Panels Limited has informed the Exchange regarding AGM PROCEEDINGS OF 15TH . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)