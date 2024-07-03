SectorTextiles
Open₹34.15
Prev. Close₹33.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.49
Day's High₹34.26
Day's Low₹34.25
52 Week's High₹51.6
52 Week's Low₹17.75
Book Value₹15.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)656.44
P/E6.13
EPS5.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
191.66
191.66
191.66
191.66
Preference Capital
8.24
7.62
7.06
6.54
Reserves
125.2
28.62
35.58
18.56
Net Worth
325.1
227.9
234.3
216.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
207.37
103.78
285.44
229.97
yoy growth (%)
99.81
-63.64
24.12
19.2
Raw materials
-119
-56.43
-153.91
-120.89
As % of sales
57.38
54.37
53.92
52.56
Employee costs
-29.02
-20.33
-44.91
-32.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.93
2.4
-3.39
-18.92
Depreciation
-3.11
-3.35
-5.37
-3.68
Tax paid
0
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
14.34
1.94
3.91
74.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.81
-63.64
24.12
19.2
Op profit growth
144.7
-21.86
-66.93
-11.4
EBIT growth
-274.65
-422.05
-89.01
-21.14
Net profit growth
-252.38
246.9
-102.68
364.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
89.61
207.37
103.78
285.44
335.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
89.61
207.37
103.78
285.44
335.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.98
38.42
10.95
7.76
50.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chintan N Parikh
Independent Director
Bakul H Dholakia
Independent Director
Koushlya V Melwani
Independent Director
Neeraj Golas
Independent Director
Sanjay Majmudar
Director (Operation)
SHRIKANT SACHIDANAND PAREEK
Executive Director
Krishnachintan Parikh
Independent Director
Nilesh B Mehta
Reports by Ashima Ltd
Summary
Ashima Limited is engaged Textiles and Real Estate business. The Textile business of the Company consists of manufacture of Denim fabrics and readymade garments as well as processing of textile fabrics including Interlining fabrics and garment washing activities (laundry). Its fabrics product including basic denims, ring/slub denims, pigment/discharged print, polyester denim, etc. The piece-dyed product range includes basic twills, plain weave, canvas, satin and various types of dobby structures with value-added properties like chemical, mechanical and functional finishes. The garmenting facility is equipped to manufacture shirts and trousers, both casual as well as formal and can offer over-dyed garments also. The Company operates in ready-to-stitch product under the brand ICON.The Company has a state of the art design studio, which cater to the requirements of the high end customers. Because of its compact size and the product specific model, it possesses versatility in terms of product offering. A substantial part of the goods manufactured by the company are meant for exports, which includes direct exports as well as sale to garment manufacturers nominated by overseas buyers. Further, the Company entered into Real Estate business with its project Swan Lake. Swan Lake is a gated community of weekend villas near Ahmedabad.The Company promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-te
Read More
The Ashima Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashima Ltd is ₹656.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashima Ltd is 6.13 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashima Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashima Ltd is ₹17.75 and ₹51.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashima Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.26%, 3 Years at 21.34%, 1 Year at 87.65%, 6 Month at -28.43%, 3 Month at -9.97% and 1 Month at -10.50%.
