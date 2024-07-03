iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashima Ltd Share Price

34.25
(1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.15
  • Day's High34.26
  • 52 Wk High51.6
  • Prev. Close33.59
  • Day's Low34.25
  • 52 Wk Low 17.75
  • Turnover (lac)18.49
  • P/E6.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.98
  • EPS5.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)656.44
  • Div. Yield0
Ashima Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

34.15

Prev. Close

33.59

Turnover(Lac.)

18.49

Day's High

34.26

Day's Low

34.25

52 Week's High

51.6

52 Week's Low

17.75

Book Value

15.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

656.44

P/E

6.13

EPS

5.53

Divi. Yield

0

Ashima Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ashima Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ashima Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 26.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ashima Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

191.66

191.66

191.66

191.66

Preference Capital

8.24

7.62

7.06

6.54

Reserves

125.2

28.62

35.58

18.56

Net Worth

325.1

227.9

234.3

216.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

207.37

103.78

285.44

229.97

yoy growth (%)

99.81

-63.64

24.12

19.2

Raw materials

-119

-56.43

-153.91

-120.89

As % of sales

57.38

54.37

53.92

52.56

Employee costs

-29.02

-20.33

-44.91

-32.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.93

2.4

-3.39

-18.92

Depreciation

-3.11

-3.35

-5.37

-3.68

Tax paid

0

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

14.34

1.94

3.91

74.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.81

-63.64

24.12

19.2

Op profit growth

144.7

-21.86

-66.93

-11.4

EBIT growth

-274.65

-422.05

-89.01

-21.14

Net profit growth

-252.38

246.9

-102.68

364.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

89.61

207.37

103.78

285.44

335.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

89.61

207.37

103.78

285.44

335.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.98

38.42

10.95

7.76

50.57

Ashima Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ashima Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chintan N Parikh

Independent Director

Bakul H Dholakia

Independent Director

Koushlya V Melwani

Independent Director

Neeraj Golas

Independent Director

Sanjay Majmudar

Director (Operation)

SHRIKANT SACHIDANAND PAREEK

Executive Director

Krishnachintan Parikh

Independent Director

Nilesh B Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashima Ltd

Summary

Ashima Limited is engaged Textiles and Real Estate business. The Textile business of the Company consists of manufacture of Denim fabrics and readymade garments as well as processing of textile fabrics including Interlining fabrics and garment washing activities (laundry). Its fabrics product including basic denims, ring/slub denims, pigment/discharged print, polyester denim, etc. The piece-dyed product range includes basic twills, plain weave, canvas, satin and various types of dobby structures with value-added properties like chemical, mechanical and functional finishes. The garmenting facility is equipped to manufacture shirts and trousers, both casual as well as formal and can offer over-dyed garments also. The Company operates in ready-to-stitch product under the brand ICON.The Company has a state of the art design studio, which cater to the requirements of the high end customers. Because of its compact size and the product specific model, it possesses versatility in terms of product offering. A substantial part of the goods manufactured by the company are meant for exports, which includes direct exports as well as sale to garment manufacturers nominated by overseas buyers. Further, the Company entered into Real Estate business with its project Swan Lake. Swan Lake is a gated community of weekend villas near Ahmedabad.The Company promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-te
Company FAQs

What is the Ashima Ltd share price today?

The Ashima Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashima Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashima Ltd is ₹656.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashima Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashima Ltd is 6.13 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashima Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashima Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashima Ltd is ₹17.75 and ₹51.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashima Ltd?

Ashima Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.26%, 3 Years at 21.34%, 1 Year at 87.65%, 6 Month at -28.43%, 3 Month at -9.97% and 1 Month at -10.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashima Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashima Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 26.38 %

