Summary

Ashima Limited is engaged Textiles and Real Estate business. The Textile business of the Company consists of manufacture of Denim fabrics and readymade garments as well as processing of textile fabrics including Interlining fabrics and garment washing activities (laundry). Its fabrics product including basic denims, ring/slub denims, pigment/discharged print, polyester denim, etc. The piece-dyed product range includes basic twills, plain weave, canvas, satin and various types of dobby structures with value-added properties like chemical, mechanical and functional finishes. The garmenting facility is equipped to manufacture shirts and trousers, both casual as well as formal and can offer over-dyed garments also. The Company operates in ready-to-stitch product under the brand ICON.The Company has a state of the art design studio, which cater to the requirements of the high end customers. Because of its compact size and the product specific model, it possesses versatility in terms of product offering. A substantial part of the goods manufactured by the company are meant for exports, which includes direct exports as well as sale to garment manufacturers nominated by overseas buyers. Further, the Company entered into Real Estate business with its project Swan Lake. Swan Lake is a gated community of weekend villas near Ahmedabad.The Company promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-te

