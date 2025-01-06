iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashima Ltd Cash Flow Statement

33.8
(0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Ashima FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-9.93

2.4

-3.39

-18.92

Depreciation

-3.11

-3.35

-5.37

-3.68

Tax paid

0

-0.17

0

0

Working capital

14.34

1.94

3.91

74.51

Other operating items

Operating

1.29

0.82

-4.85

51.91

Capital expenditure

-77.62

-3.02

101.3

-13.41

Free cash flow

-76.33

-2.2

96.45

38.5

Equity raised

36.74

61.37

129.86

-164.07

Investing

9.6

-13.28

16.28

0

Financing

11.09

12.01

16.83

-21.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-18.9

57.89

259.42

-146.63

