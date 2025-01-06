Ashima Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-9.93
2.4
-3.39
-18.92
Depreciation
-3.11
-3.35
-5.37
-3.68
Tax paid
0
-0.17
0
0
Working capital
14.34
1.94
3.91
74.51
Other operating items
Operating
1.29
0.82
-4.85
51.91
Capital expenditure
-77.62
-3.02
101.3
-13.41
Free cash flow
-76.33
-2.2
96.45
38.5
Equity raised
36.74
61.37
129.86
-164.07
Investing
9.6
-13.28
16.28
0
Financing
11.09
12.01
16.83
-21.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.9
57.89
259.42
-146.63
