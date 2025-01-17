Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
99.81
-63.64
-15
Op profit growth
144.7
-21.65
-13.02
EBIT growth
-274.65
-424.44
-116.14
Net profit growth
-256.23
239.34
-110.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.45
-2.82
-1.31
-1.28
EBIT margin
-3.68
4.22
-0.47
2.48
Net profit margin
8.64
-11.05
-1.18
9.71
RoCE
-3.21
1.83
-0.54
RoNW
1.99
-1.29
-0.36
RoA
1.88
-1.19
-0.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.93
-0.6
-0.64
3.51
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.77
-0.77
-1.64
2.91
Book value per share
12.17
11.25
42.68
24.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.18
-26.4
-5
3.4
P/CEPS
18.27
-20.48
-1.94
4.1
P/B
1.19
1.45
0.07
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-56.07
34.53
10.69
11.45
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-7.08
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.96
53.89
26.44
Inventory days
100.01
167.37
84.21
Creditor days
-60.9
-107.57
-58.4
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.34
-2.21
0.66
-1.05
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.16
0
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
2.23
12.49
-0.5
-1.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.38
-54.37
-53.92
-52.47
Employee costs
-13.99
-19.58
-15.73
-15.55
Other costs
-32.07
-28.85
-31.65
-33.24
