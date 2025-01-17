iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashima Ltd Key Ratios

31.16
(0.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashima Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

99.81

-63.64

-15

Op profit growth

144.7

-21.65

-13.02

EBIT growth

-274.65

-424.44

-116.14

Net profit growth

-256.23

239.34

-110.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.45

-2.82

-1.31

-1.28

EBIT margin

-3.68

4.22

-0.47

2.48

Net profit margin

8.64

-11.05

-1.18

9.71

RoCE

-3.21

1.83

-0.54

RoNW

1.99

-1.29

-0.36

RoA

1.88

-1.19

-0.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.93

-0.6

-0.64

3.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.77

-0.77

-1.64

2.91

Book value per share

12.17

11.25

42.68

24.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.18

-26.4

-5

3.4

P/CEPS

18.27

-20.48

-1.94

4.1

P/B

1.19

1.45

0.07

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-56.07

34.53

10.69

11.45

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-7.08

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.96

53.89

26.44

Inventory days

100.01

167.37

84.21

Creditor days

-60.9

-107.57

-58.4

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.34

-2.21

0.66

-1.05

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.16

0

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

2.23

12.49

-0.5

-1.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.38

-54.37

-53.92

-52.47

Employee costs

-13.99

-19.58

-15.73

-15.55

Other costs

-32.07

-28.85

-31.65

-33.24

Ashima : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashima Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.