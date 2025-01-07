Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
207.37
103.78
285.44
229.97
yoy growth (%)
99.81
-63.64
24.12
19.2
Raw materials
-119
-56.43
-153.91
-120.89
As % of sales
57.38
54.37
53.92
52.56
Employee costs
-29.02
-20.33
-44.91
-32.68
As % of sales
13.99
19.58
15.73
14.21
Other costs
-66.52
-29.95
-90.37
-87.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.07
28.85
31.65
38.15
Operating profit
-7.16
-2.93
-3.75
-11.34
OPM
-3.45
-2.82
-1.31
-4.93
Depreciation
-3.11
-3.35
-5.37
-3.68
Interest expense
-2.29
-1.98
-2.03
-6.54
Other income
2.63
10.66
7.76
2.64
Profit before tax
-9.93
2.4
-3.39
-18.92
Taxes
0
-0.17
0
0
Tax rate
0
-7.08
0
0
Minorities and other
-7.93
-13.99
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.87
-11.76
-3.39
-18.92
Exceptional items
35.79
0
0
145.4
Net profit
17.92
-11.76
-3.39
126.48
yoy growth (%)
-252.38
246.9
-102.68
364.48
NPM
8.64
-11.33
-1.18
54.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.