Ashima Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34
(0.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:34:35 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashima Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

207.37

103.78

285.44

229.97

yoy growth (%)

99.81

-63.64

24.12

19.2

Raw materials

-119

-56.43

-153.91

-120.89

As % of sales

57.38

54.37

53.92

52.56

Employee costs

-29.02

-20.33

-44.91

-32.68

As % of sales

13.99

19.58

15.73

14.21

Other costs

-66.52

-29.95

-90.37

-87.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.07

28.85

31.65

38.15

Operating profit

-7.16

-2.93

-3.75

-11.34

OPM

-3.45

-2.82

-1.31

-4.93

Depreciation

-3.11

-3.35

-5.37

-3.68

Interest expense

-2.29

-1.98

-2.03

-6.54

Other income

2.63

10.66

7.76

2.64

Profit before tax

-9.93

2.4

-3.39

-18.92

Taxes

0

-0.17

0

0

Tax rate

0

-7.08

0

0

Minorities and other

-7.93

-13.99

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.87

-11.76

-3.39

-18.92

Exceptional items

35.79

0

0

145.4

Net profit

17.92

-11.76

-3.39

126.48

yoy growth (%)

-252.38

246.9

-102.68

364.48

NPM

8.64

-11.33

-1.18

54.99

