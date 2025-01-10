Ashima Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
191.66
191.66
191.66
191.66
Preference Capital
8.24
7.62
7.06
6.54
Reserves
125.2
28.62
35.58
18.56
Net Worth
325.1
227.9
234.3
216.76
Minority Interest
Debt
115.66
25.09
11.09
16.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.87
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
454.63
252.99
245.39
232.94
Fixed Assets
138.28
138.17
125
134.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
30.63
15.15
12.6
3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
48.87
0
0
0
Networking Capital
166.61
72.47
80.67
42.31
Inventories
187.11
79.86
76.84
36.8
Inventory Days
135.24
129.42
Sundry Debtors
48.72
14.53
22.15
14.17
Debtor Days
38.98
49.83
Other Current Assets
34.2
45.26
54.94
28.6
Sundry Creditors
-43.1
-29.44
-47.24
-24.36
Creditor Days
83.14
85.67
Other Current Liabilities
-60.32
-37.74
-26.02
-12.9
Cash
70.24
27.2
27.12
52.8
Total Assets
454.63
252.99
245.39
232.94
