Ashima Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
183.19
149.76
92.76
228.08
255.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
183.19
149.76
92.76
228.08
255.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
2.72
8.98
2.82
41.01
Total Income
184.28
152.48
101.74
230.9
296.63
Total Expenditure
177.4
158.78
108.4
228.27
256.02
PBIDT
6.88
-6.3
-6.66
2.63
40.61
Interest
2.93
1.8
2.14
0.8
5.82
PBDT
3.95
-8.1
-8.8
1.83
34.79
Depreciation
3.36
3.35
3.52
4.18
4.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
-11.45
-12.32
-2.35
30.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.59
-11.45
-12.32
-2.35
30.51
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.05
0
0
0
30.55
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.64
-11.45
-12.32
-2.35
-0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
-0.6
-0.64
-0.12
3.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
191.66
191.66
191.66
191.66
92.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.75
-4.2
-7.17
1.15
15.88
PBDTM(%)
2.15
-5.4
-9.48
0.8
13.61
PATM(%)
0.32
-7.64
-13.28
-1.03
11.93
