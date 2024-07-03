iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashima Ltd Nine Monthly Results

33.47
(-1.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:32 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

183.19

149.76

92.76

228.08

255.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

183.19

149.76

92.76

228.08

255.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

2.72

8.98

2.82

41.01

Total Income

184.28

152.48

101.74

230.9

296.63

Total Expenditure

177.4

158.78

108.4

228.27

256.02

PBIDT

6.88

-6.3

-6.66

2.63

40.61

Interest

2.93

1.8

2.14

0.8

5.82

PBDT

3.95

-8.1

-8.8

1.83

34.79

Depreciation

3.36

3.35

3.52

4.18

4.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

-11.45

-12.32

-2.35

30.51

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.59

-11.45

-12.32

-2.35

30.51

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.05

0

0

0

30.55

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.64

-11.45

-12.32

-2.35

-0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

-0.6

-0.64

-0.12

3.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

191.66

191.66

191.66

191.66

92.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.75

-4.2

-7.17

1.15

15.88

PBDTM(%)

2.15

-5.4

-9.48

0.8

13.61

PATM(%)

0.32

-7.64

-13.28

-1.03

11.93

