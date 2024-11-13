Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 13th November, 2024, inter-alia have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, the following were enclosed: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement. 2. Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:04 p.m. and concluded at 12:35 p.m. In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from 1/10/2024 shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of aforesaid financial results on 13/11/2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th September, 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 has considered and approved the proposal for closure of the cotton textile operations of the Company subject to approvals and compliances under various regulations as required.

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday 8th August 2024 considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which has been closed from 1st July 2024 shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of aforesaid financial results on 8th August 2024.

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday 25th May 2024 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. In terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company which has been closed from 1st April 2024 shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of aforesaid financial results on 25th May 2024.

With reference to the captioned subject matter and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 23rd April, 2024, inter-alia, has approved the proposal for incorporation of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (WOS) in India for the purpose of undertaking the business activities of Investment Management and Advisory Services. The necessary disclosures/ updates under Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, shall be provided once the proposed WOS is incorporated. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12:35 p.m. and concluded at 12:55 p.m. This is for your information and records

