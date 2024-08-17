|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|Enclosed herewith Notice of 41st Annual general Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceedings of 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)
