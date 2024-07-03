Ashima Ltd Summary

Ashima Limited is engaged Textiles and Real Estate business. The Textile business of the Company consists of manufacture of Denim fabrics and readymade garments as well as processing of textile fabrics including Interlining fabrics and garment washing activities (laundry). Its fabrics product including basic denims, ring/slub denims, pigment/discharged print, polyester denim, etc. The piece-dyed product range includes basic twills, plain weave, canvas, satin and various types of dobby structures with value-added properties like chemical, mechanical and functional finishes. The garmenting facility is equipped to manufacture shirts and trousers, both casual as well as formal and can offer over-dyed garments also. The Company operates in ready-to-stitch product under the brand ICON.The Company has a state of the art design studio, which cater to the requirements of the high end customers. Because of its compact size and the product specific model, it possesses versatility in terms of product offering. A substantial part of the goods manufactured by the company are meant for exports, which includes direct exports as well as sale to garment manufacturers nominated by overseas buyers. Further, the Company entered into Real Estate business with its project Swan Lake. Swan Lake is a gated community of weekend villas near Ahmedabad.The Company promoted by Chintan N Parikh and Sanjay S Lalbhai, apart from manufacturing synthetic textiles is also into engineering (to manufacture high-tensile fasteners and automobile components), dealership (to sell PFY and POY) and construction. In 1992, after Sanjay Lalbhais substantial disinvestment, Chintan Parikh acquired a controlling interest in the company. The sizing facility and engineering division were acquired in Jun.92, as part of the package deal with Anagram Finance. The company set up a 100% EOU to manufacture grey cotton fabrics, which started commercial production in Jun.93. Within 9 months, this unit was accredited with the ISO-9002 certification. It took over the 20,240 spindles and the entire weaving and processing infrastructure of the Ahmedabad-based Mihir Textiles (of the Sungrace Mafatlal group) in Nov.93. This was converted into a high-technology denim plant, Ashima Denims, to manufacture and export denim. In 1995, AL promoted Ashima Dyecot with an ultra-modern dye-house to process cotton fabrics and Ashima Spinfab to produce and export finished yarn dyed fabrics. During the year 1999-2000, the captive power plant was fully commissioned and the Company has commissioned one more 3 MW power plant during the year.In pursuit of its strategy to offer one-stop-shop to its international customers, the Company set up its first garment manufacturing facility. This facility now commenced full- fledged commercial production to begin despatching garments to leading international and domestic labels.The Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement of Ashima Dyecot Private Limited (ADPL) with the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors was sanctioned by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench and the same became effective from July 29, 2020. During the financial year 2021-22, Shardul Garments Private Limited ceased to be an Associate Company w.e.f. 30th April, 2022.